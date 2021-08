Press Conference: Teenager Designs & Builds "Homes2Go" Carts for the Homeless. Cart Distribution on 8/12/21.

Los Angeles, CA, August 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Press Conference: Teenager Designs & Builds "Homes2Go" for the homelessCart Distribution on Skid RowDate: August 12, 2021Time: 9:00 AMLocation: Union Rescue Mission545 S. San Pedro StreetLos Angeles, CA (Skid Row)When the Coronavirus Pandemic caused worldwide stay at home orders, seventeen year old Jordan Szigeti-Larenne retreated to his garage to design and built a transportable housing unit on wheels for the homeless. The cart, known as “Homes2Go,” includes a bed, a makeshift toilet, storage buckets, a chair and tray for eating, and tarps to cover the cart. Jordan designed the carts in an effort to provide dignity and privacy to the homeless.Assisted by his father, Josef Szigeti, Jordan built the prototype of the “Homes2Go” and additional carts in his garage.Jordan and Josef have partnered with Pastor Sherman D. Manning of the Yes We Can! Worship Center, which houses and feeds the homeless. Pastor Manning was instrumental in providing volunteers to build some of the carts. He is also responsible for identifying the individuals who will be receiving the first “Homes2Go.”At the Press Conference, the “Homes2Go” will be distributed to the first recipients. The press and media will also be invited to inspect the carts and to give them a trial run.Pastor Manning will monitor the recipients of the “Homes2Go” over the next few months for feedback on the usefulness and effectiveness of the carts.Jordan has now graduated high school and will be attending the Colorado School of Mines in the Fall where he will study engineering.Each cart costs approximately $250.00 in materials to build.Media Contact: Catalina L. Manzano 747.313.9998“Homes2Go”: Josef Szigeti 949.981.3310Yes We Can!: Pastor Manning 213.858.2608