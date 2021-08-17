Most "Incels" Gravitate More to the "Black Pill" Mindset Rather Than the "Red Pill" Critique and Philosophy of Pursuing Female Romantic Companionship

The 1999 movie "The Matrix" introduced us to the concept of the "Blue Pill" & the "Red Pill." Both "pills" represent two different viewpoints of life: Life as we ideally want it to be (Blue Pill) and life as it really is (Red Pill). Beginning with no later than 2011, the cult following of single heterosexual men on the internet known as "The Manosphere" adopted the various "pill" philosophies and began applying it to their views on women, feminism, masculinity, dating, relationships and marriage