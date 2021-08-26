Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
West Palm Beach, FL, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the journey for all guests less about stress and more about relaxation.
With the option to ship luggage and sporting equipment ahead to your destination with Luggage Free, guests of Six Senses properties can eliminate the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport. Luggage Free services over 180 countries allowing guests to ship luggage to all locations in the brand’s portfolio. With a team fluent in international shipping policies, Luggage Free will also complete any required customs paperwork when traveling abroad.
The service also tailors to the needs of guests looking to experience sports and recreation on their vacation. Luggage Free offers a wide array of shippable items, including golf clubs, skis and snowboards, making travel to ski destinations such as Six Senses Residences Courchevel more convenient and hassle-free.
“We are delighted to offer our premier shipping services to the guests of Six Senses properties,” said Nicholas Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of Luggage Free. “We are both committed to providing a relaxing and rejuvenating travel experience around the globe.”
Luggage Free’s seamless online booking platform allows guests to generate a customized quote or process an order in seconds. Reservations may also be placed over the phone with a personal travel concierge or at any Six Senses destination.
“Partnering with Luggage Free will allow our guests to begin their vacation before even arriving at their Six Senses destination,” said Guy Heywood, Chief Operating Officer of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. “And because our focus is largely on wellness and hospitality, Luggage Free is just another way our guests can streamline the journey to their destination.”
Luggage Free offers no-contact pickups at the guests’ preferred time of day from a residence, business, hotel, resort and more. The service also includes complimentary insurance, real-time tracking, and an on-time delivery guarantee.
About Luggage Free
Founded in 2003, Luggage Free is the world’s premier, white-glove luggage shipping service dedicated to creating a safe and hassle-free travel experience. Luggage Free provides domestic and international service to 180 countries worldwide, utilizing dependable shipping networks such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.
Having shipped more than two million bags globally, Luggage Free’s global network of highly experienced staff prepares each shipment for success with preemptive reviews of each package to avoid potential delays in customs or other complications before they happen, including proactive weather routing.
Contact
Justin Metzl
(212) 453-1579
www.luggagefree.com
