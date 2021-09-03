Metro Esports Partners with Ben Simmons to Bring Tech Education, Esports and Gaming to Greater Philadelphia Area Students
Philadelphia, PA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Metro Esports will be partnering with 3x NBA All Star Ben Simmons, starting this fall to bring its Esports-focused tech education program to young students in the Greater Philadelphia region. Simmons will sponsor 50 aspiring gaming and technology enthusiasts from the Philadelphia area to participate in Metro’s Digital Bridges Gaming/Stem certification program.
This partnership aims to diversify an industry that lacks representation from people of color. Over 53% of all video game players are black and brown, but less than 2% are represented in the industry. It is part of Metro’s broader mission to bring tech education and STEM education to students. Metro’s goal is to bridge the gap in tech education by offering a wide array of tech and coding courses, offered both online and in person (COVID safe), to students 13+. Not only do students receive an industry recognized certificate upon completion, they are also introduced to Metro’s partner companies. Metro also offers a wide variety of Esports tournaments and leagues that can be played either online, or at their 7,000 square foot Esports Lounge in Warminster, just outside of Philadelphia. Metro and Simmons plan to bring this tech education program to cities all over the USA.
Shaon Berry, CEO of Metro Sports & Entertainment, is a champion of youth education, engagement, and development. From his time as a coach, to building a (6) year nationally televised football platform, all the way to Esports, Berry has been helping youth reach their full potential for over a decade.
“I come from the traditional sports world, where getting a college scholarship or making it to the pros is the ultimate goal for millions of aspiring young athletes and families,” said Berry. “The incredible thing about Esports as an industry, is that you can be a superstar in so many different categories from pro gamer, programmer, game designer, engineer, streamer, organizer, team owner, and so much more. When you combine education and Esports, your possibilities are endless.”
Simmons understands first-hand how difficult it is to become a professional athlete and wants to help young people, who love sports and competition, to appreciate all the other options that are available to have successful and meaningful careers that are tied to sports, like gaming.
“Gaming is a passion of mine. However, not everyone has the same opportunities, which is why I am supporting a program like Digital Bridges. Bringing access to STEM education, through tech and gaming – in a safe space where young people can learn, play, and leave with skills that can help them in the future means a lot.”
About Metro Sports & Entertainment Group:
Metro Sports & Entertainment Group is a technology-based education and custom Esports event management agency, located in the Greater Philadelphia area. Metro’s unique expertise lies in their custom programming, high-tech/hi-profile, multicultural consumer reach, and innovative brand integration strategies. For more information check out metroesports.gg.
About the Ben Simmons Family Foundation:
The Ben Simmons Family Foundation (BSFF) is an Australian based charitable organization that exists to break down the barriers to an equal future. Launched in December, 2020, the foundation is based on the belief that change is needed and can be hard, while striving to equalize access in its communities to education, sport, wellness, and technology.
For more information visit www.bensimmons.co/foundation
Mandy Freas
215-264-6454
215-264-6454
