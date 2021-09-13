InPowered Business Solutions Raises Awareness and Funding for Dystonia
Local company supports Dystonia community to fuel knowledge and treatments. Approx. 50,000 Canadians cope with the neurological disorder, Dystonia which causes involuntary muscle movements. For Dystonia Awareness Month this September, Alicia McGill, from local accounting & finance business, InPowered Business Solutions, is sharing her story about living with this disorder to increase awareness and inspire others. InPowered is also donating 10% of Sept. sales to fund research and treatments.
Stoney Creek, Canada, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- September is Dystonia Awareness Month. Approximately 50,000 Canadians cope with this neurological disorder, which manifests involuntary muscle movements(1). It is the third most common movement disorder, after Parkinson’s disease and Tremor. This year, Alicia McGill, the proprietor of a local accounting & finance business, InPowered Business Solutions, is sharing some of her story about living with this challenging disorder to increase awareness and to inspire others with the condition. InPowered is also pledging 10% of September sales to raise funds for research toward effective treatment.
“I thought I was crazy to work a corporate job in accounting,” says McGill of her employment choice despite obstacles, following her Dystonia diagnosis in 2016, “but I wasn’t willing to give up my dream of applying my professional talent toward wiser ways in the corporate world, one enterprise at a time.” McGill has worked for over a decade as an accountant and has recently created her own company. McGill hopes that when she shares her Dystonia story this September through social media and other online platforms, she can encourage others by showing what someone in her circumstance can accomplish. “Living with dystonia is more of a journey, than a battle,” explains McGill, “like all journeys, mine – and yours – it must be imbued with discovery, goals, service and successes to support a healthy lifestyle, for one and all.” And, she adds with a smile, “A rather comprehensive accounting, wouldn’t you say?”
McGill’s accomplishments don’t stop in the boardroom. In 2016, she had to rely on the use of either a cane or a wheelchair but since then, through learning how to better manage her illness, she is now able to walk freely. The medical community largely remains unable to help her due to lack of knowledge and little research but the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation Canada [DMRFC] is taking great strides towards treatments and support. Due to McGill’s experience with DMRFC, she has decided to direct funds towards them.
When you put McGill to work on your business this September, 10% of sales will be contributed to DMRFC. Serving business in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Oakville, McGill’s InPowered helps to refresh the mindset of local businesses and InPowers their sustainability by combining corporate and retail accounting experience with her bookkeeping knowhow and unique “inside-out” profitability approach.
In 2017, McGill served as the official Ambassador at DMRFC. In this role, she helped to personally raise nearly $36,000. To participate in Dystonia Awareness Month and/or if your business is ready to refresh its approach, visit InPowered Business Solutions online at www.inpoweredinc.ca, email McGill at amcgill@inpoweredinc.ca or call (905) 220-4633. Learn more about Dystonia Medical Research Foundation Canada or donate at www.dystoniacanada.org.
(1) www.dystoniacanada.org
