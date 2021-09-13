InPowered Business Solutions Raises Awareness and Funding for Dystonia

Local company supports Dystonia community to fuel knowledge and treatments. Approx. 50,000 Canadians cope with the neurological disorder, Dystonia which causes involuntary muscle movements. For Dystonia Awareness Month this September, Alicia McGill, from local accounting & finance business, InPowered Business Solutions, is sharing her story about living with this disorder to increase awareness and inspire others. InPowered is also donating 10% of Sept. sales to fund research and treatments.