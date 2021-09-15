SNAQ Launches Their Diabetes Management App in the US and Adds Leading Experts to the Advisory Board

After the success in Europe, the award-winning SNAQ App is now available for people living with diabetes in the United States. The app supports seamless integration with many popular glucose sensors and diabetes apps. Alongside this launch, Anton Kittelberger, Dr. David Kerr and John Sjolund are newly joining the Advisory Board of SNAQ.