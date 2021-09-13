A “Very Special Cat” Loses an Eye and Wins Hearts in a Picture Book Launching on National Cat Day

"Frazier: The Very Special Cat," authored by Faye Rapoport DesPres and illustrated by Laurel McKinstry Petersen (Writer's Coffee Bar Press, 2021 - Book 3 in the Stray Cat Stories Series), is a heartwarming children's book based on a true story. A big orange tom cat who was visiting an outdoor feeding station ended up finding a happy home despite having just one eye (after all, what matters is having a great big heart). The book will be released on October 29, 2021 - National Cat Day.