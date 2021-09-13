RightsLedger (RTKN) is Now on FMCPAY Exchange
FMCPAY Exchange Token Listing News.
Manila, Philippines, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RightsLedger Malta Ltd., a subsidiary of RightsLedger, a universal ledger focused on global digital content ownership and rights management, has reached an agreement with FMCPAY Exchange for the listing of RightsTokens on their cryptocurrency exchange beginning on September 12, 2021.
As part of the deal, RightsTokens (RTKN) utility will be paired with Tether (USDT), Etherium (ETH), PayNet (PAYN) and FMCPAY (FMC) on the exchange, which will give RightsTokens strong liquidity. FMCPAY Exchange users will also be able to trade, deposit and withdraw RTKN beginning September 12.
FMCPAY was founded by Fuinre, Inc. as a trusted exchange for cryptocurrencies and digital securities registered in the U.S. Users can track their holdings and see prices, exchange volumes and currency conversion as well as the latest crypto news.
RightsTokens are the foundation of the Milio ecosystem where everyone is rewarded fairly for the value created for the platform - digital content creators, artist, film studios, etc. earn tokens for uploading their content to the Milio platform while users receive tokens for sharing and viewing content. Users can then use RightsTokens to unlock premium features on the fully developed and operational digital asset platform that uses a distributed ledger network. Milio’s users, artist and major content producers will also be able to authenticate and license their work using ERC-721 non-fungible tokens.
Serial entrepreneur and RightsLedger Malta’s CEO Ray Young said, “The opportunity to be listed on FMCPAY and to be paired with strong cryptocurrencies is exciting for our loyal supporters, Milio content creators and users alike looking to buy or sell RightsTokens for use in our ecosystem. We're very excited about our future working with FMCPAY.”
FMCPAY Audrey Lawrence, Marketing Manager said of the agreement, “Based upon the incredible growth, groundswell of support, and enthusiasm among Milio users and RightsLedger Milio Telegram community, we are excited for the opportunity to have RightsTokens listed as part of our exchange.”
Milio, the first social media platform to reward content creators and users with cryptocurrency, is available with full functionality today and has over a million users. RightsTokens use a decentralized network for the unaffiliated and dispersed community of Milio users.
RightsLedger Malta Ltd. is a subsidiary of RightsLedger, Inc. and is the operating hub for overseas markets outside the US, as the company expands into other territories in the region.
You can learn more about RightsLedger at www.rightsledgerinc.com and visit Milio at www.milio.io and FMCPAY at www.fmcpay.com.
About RightsLedger
RightsLedger Malta’s Milio is the only universal social media platform for amateur and professional digital content creators to authenticate, manage, share, and monetize content, all using blockchain technology while sharing in the advertising revenue. The Milio global content & rights marketplace platform includes registration, licensing, blockchain-backed ownership and deal tracking, plus a payment portal with NFT application coming soon. For more information on RightsLedger, visit www.rightsledgerinc.com.
About FMCPAY
FMCPAY is the world’s most trusted platform for trading cryptocurrency, digital securities registered in the USA. FMCPay is licensed in the United States and facilitates trading activities for users around the world. The FMCPAY Exchange utilizes the FMC token to facilitate transactions, and is recognized for its commitment to customer support, security and ease of use. The FMCPAY Exchange team is committed to further developing its ecosystem as its products continue to grow.
Disclaimer
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any country, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented herein constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “targets,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results to be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof and actual future results may be materially different than expected.
Except as required by law, no person assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
As part of the deal, RightsTokens (RTKN) utility will be paired with Tether (USDT), Etherium (ETH), PayNet (PAYN) and FMCPAY (FMC) on the exchange, which will give RightsTokens strong liquidity. FMCPAY Exchange users will also be able to trade, deposit and withdraw RTKN beginning September 12.
FMCPAY was founded by Fuinre, Inc. as a trusted exchange for cryptocurrencies and digital securities registered in the U.S. Users can track their holdings and see prices, exchange volumes and currency conversion as well as the latest crypto news.
RightsTokens are the foundation of the Milio ecosystem where everyone is rewarded fairly for the value created for the platform - digital content creators, artist, film studios, etc. earn tokens for uploading their content to the Milio platform while users receive tokens for sharing and viewing content. Users can then use RightsTokens to unlock premium features on the fully developed and operational digital asset platform that uses a distributed ledger network. Milio’s users, artist and major content producers will also be able to authenticate and license their work using ERC-721 non-fungible tokens.
Serial entrepreneur and RightsLedger Malta’s CEO Ray Young said, “The opportunity to be listed on FMCPAY and to be paired with strong cryptocurrencies is exciting for our loyal supporters, Milio content creators and users alike looking to buy or sell RightsTokens for use in our ecosystem. We're very excited about our future working with FMCPAY.”
FMCPAY Audrey Lawrence, Marketing Manager said of the agreement, “Based upon the incredible growth, groundswell of support, and enthusiasm among Milio users and RightsLedger Milio Telegram community, we are excited for the opportunity to have RightsTokens listed as part of our exchange.”
Milio, the first social media platform to reward content creators and users with cryptocurrency, is available with full functionality today and has over a million users. RightsTokens use a decentralized network for the unaffiliated and dispersed community of Milio users.
RightsLedger Malta Ltd. is a subsidiary of RightsLedger, Inc. and is the operating hub for overseas markets outside the US, as the company expands into other territories in the region.
You can learn more about RightsLedger at www.rightsledgerinc.com and visit Milio at www.milio.io and FMCPAY at www.fmcpay.com.
About RightsLedger
RightsLedger Malta’s Milio is the only universal social media platform for amateur and professional digital content creators to authenticate, manage, share, and monetize content, all using blockchain technology while sharing in the advertising revenue. The Milio global content & rights marketplace platform includes registration, licensing, blockchain-backed ownership and deal tracking, plus a payment portal with NFT application coming soon. For more information on RightsLedger, visit www.rightsledgerinc.com.
About FMCPAY
FMCPAY is the world’s most trusted platform for trading cryptocurrency, digital securities registered in the USA. FMCPay is licensed in the United States and facilitates trading activities for users around the world. The FMCPAY Exchange utilizes the FMC token to facilitate transactions, and is recognized for its commitment to customer support, security and ease of use. The FMCPAY Exchange team is committed to further developing its ecosystem as its products continue to grow.
Disclaimer
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any country, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented herein constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “targets,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results to be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof and actual future results may be materially different than expected.
Except as required by law, no person assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Contact
RightsLedgerContact
Oropesa Torres Pilapil
+63674377055
www.rightsledgerinc.com
tokens@rightsledger.ph
Oropesa Torres Pilapil
+63674377055
www.rightsledgerinc.com
tokens@rightsledger.ph
Multimedia
Categories