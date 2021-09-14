Katja Wahl Named Marketing Manager at Nova USA Wood Products
Portland, OR, September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Katja Wahl has been named the marketing manager at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. She will be responsible for leading the company’s sales, marketing and public relations efforts.
“Our goal is to be recognized in this country and abroad as the premier provider of the highest quality hardwood decking and siding, tung oil stains and innovative fastening systems,” says Steve Getsiv, the company’s CEO. “Katja’s retail experience, marketing skills and motivation were the ideal complements to our product lines and desire to continually expand into new markets with new product introductions and enhancements.”
Prior to joining Nova USA Wood, Wahl was the president of WorldbyKatja Media, a Seattle, Washington-based, full-service technical communications firm specializing in the automotive, construction and architectural industries. In addition, she served as the social media and marketing manager at several leading retail locations located throughout the greater Seattle area.
A resident of Portland, Oregon, Wahl holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Washington State University, where she majored in Integrated Strategic Communications and minored in Business Administration with a dual emphasis on the automotive and industrial industries. While there, she was also Head of Communications for the Washington State University Everett Engineering Club and served as a Communications Committee Member of the Washington State University Everett Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications.
For information on Nova USA Wood Products’ complete line of hardwood siding and decking products please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace.
Contact
William Chelak
Categories