Lakurt D. Harris Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Burton, MI, October 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lakurt D. Harris, of Burton, Michigan, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of motivational speaking.
About Lakurt D. Harris
Lakurt Harris is the president and motivational speaker for Think Before U Act, a nonprofit which provides motivational speaking targeting business assistance and strategies to excel in Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Georgia. He is the founder and executive director of the Think Before U Act nonprofit, the creator of Think Before U Act Positive Behavior support program, and the CEO and president of U Got This Motivational Insights & Strategies Consulting Firm. He also sells apparel and merchandise.
Lakurt has over 20 years’ experience working with youth and adults in many capacities. He is responsible for consulting, training, and problem solving and helps individuals achieve their personal goals. Lakurt Harris is a high energy passionate speaker who specializes in problem solving, training, and consulting individuals and professionals to fulfill their goals and values.
Mr. Harris founded Think Before U Act, a behavioral intervention program. It is designed for youth ages 9-18 to enhance their social emotional skills and problem solving ability. The program offers a system of positive behavior strategies to schools, community organizations, Churches, individuals, juvenile facilities and the court system. It has been instrumental in decreasing in and out of school suspensions, truancy, and improving the capabilities of youth to realize and obtain their dreams and goals.
Mr. Harris has written 21 teacher's manuals and the Think Before U Act Influenced, Confused Thinker, and Clueless Thinker student workbooks. He is the author of Think Before U Act Steps of Direction, Steps of Learning & Knowledge, Steps of Forward Thinking & Growth, U Can Beat the Odds, Steps of Redirection, The Game Changer, and Get to the Finish Line Curriculum student workbooks and teacher manuals. Think Before U Act High School: Real Talk Life Lessons, Think Before U Act Middle School: Real Talk Life Lessons, and Think Before U Act Elementary: Real Talk Life Lessons which was released on October 21, 2020 are available on Amazon.com.
Lakurt has overcome many life challenges to get to where he is today. Born and raised in Little Rock Arkansas, Lakurt found himself involved in a life of drugs and crime by the time he was 15 years old. He turned his back on himself and his opportunities to potentially play in the NFL and NBA to follow an uncertain path of life. At age 17 he moved to Michigan and his lifestyle progressively took a turn for the worse. At that time Lakurt did not have the strength or focus to fight his way out of the mess he had created. He became physically drained, and mentally lost, broken, and defeated. He eventually decided that he would not become another statistic. Though life for him was tough and his misfortunes were his own fault, Lakurt began to respect himself and others. He thought about his loved ones, coaches, and teachers that had always told him he had to make changes and he found hope. Now his message and example have touched thousands of youth across the country.
Mr. Harris created a line of 25 prevention and intervention behavior assistance posters. He organized a "stop the violence" and "stay drug free" campaign community event where he provided free food, t-shirts and a presentation to over 600 families in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2003. In August 2021, Lakurt Harris hosted a gofundme.com to supply Think Before U Act Back To School Back Packs filled with supplies for students in Flint, Michigan who do not have the resources to purchase school supplies.
Lakurt attended college. He earned a Certificate of Completion in Life Skills & Character Development, and is a Certified Motivational Speaker. Lakurt is a former European basketball player. He has five children; Nionda, James, Lloyd, Larelle, and Kendall. In his spare time, Lakurt enjoys playing basketball and sports.
For further information, contact https://www.insighthealthandfitness.com/think-before-you-act.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Lakurt D. Harris
Lakurt Harris is the president and motivational speaker for Think Before U Act, a nonprofit which provides motivational speaking targeting business assistance and strategies to excel in Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Georgia. He is the founder and executive director of the Think Before U Act nonprofit, the creator of Think Before U Act Positive Behavior support program, and the CEO and president of U Got This Motivational Insights & Strategies Consulting Firm. He also sells apparel and merchandise.
Lakurt has over 20 years’ experience working with youth and adults in many capacities. He is responsible for consulting, training, and problem solving and helps individuals achieve their personal goals. Lakurt Harris is a high energy passionate speaker who specializes in problem solving, training, and consulting individuals and professionals to fulfill their goals and values.
Mr. Harris founded Think Before U Act, a behavioral intervention program. It is designed for youth ages 9-18 to enhance their social emotional skills and problem solving ability. The program offers a system of positive behavior strategies to schools, community organizations, Churches, individuals, juvenile facilities and the court system. It has been instrumental in decreasing in and out of school suspensions, truancy, and improving the capabilities of youth to realize and obtain their dreams and goals.
Mr. Harris has written 21 teacher's manuals and the Think Before U Act Influenced, Confused Thinker, and Clueless Thinker student workbooks. He is the author of Think Before U Act Steps of Direction, Steps of Learning & Knowledge, Steps of Forward Thinking & Growth, U Can Beat the Odds, Steps of Redirection, The Game Changer, and Get to the Finish Line Curriculum student workbooks and teacher manuals. Think Before U Act High School: Real Talk Life Lessons, Think Before U Act Middle School: Real Talk Life Lessons, and Think Before U Act Elementary: Real Talk Life Lessons which was released on October 21, 2020 are available on Amazon.com.
Lakurt has overcome many life challenges to get to where he is today. Born and raised in Little Rock Arkansas, Lakurt found himself involved in a life of drugs and crime by the time he was 15 years old. He turned his back on himself and his opportunities to potentially play in the NFL and NBA to follow an uncertain path of life. At age 17 he moved to Michigan and his lifestyle progressively took a turn for the worse. At that time Lakurt did not have the strength or focus to fight his way out of the mess he had created. He became physically drained, and mentally lost, broken, and defeated. He eventually decided that he would not become another statistic. Though life for him was tough and his misfortunes were his own fault, Lakurt began to respect himself and others. He thought about his loved ones, coaches, and teachers that had always told him he had to make changes and he found hope. Now his message and example have touched thousands of youth across the country.
Mr. Harris created a line of 25 prevention and intervention behavior assistance posters. He organized a "stop the violence" and "stay drug free" campaign community event where he provided free food, t-shirts and a presentation to over 600 families in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2003. In August 2021, Lakurt Harris hosted a gofundme.com to supply Think Before U Act Back To School Back Packs filled with supplies for students in Flint, Michigan who do not have the resources to purchase school supplies.
Lakurt attended college. He earned a Certificate of Completion in Life Skills & Character Development, and is a Certified Motivational Speaker. Lakurt is a former European basketball player. He has five children; Nionda, James, Lloyd, Larelle, and Kendall. In his spare time, Lakurt enjoys playing basketball and sports.
For further information, contact https://www.insighthealthandfitness.com/think-before-you-act.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories