David A. Eagle, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Patchogue, NY, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of esteemed physician and Chair of Legislative Affairs and Patient Advocacy David A. Eagle, MD. He will be practicing at 365 E Main St. Patchogue, NY 11772, beginning October 15, 2021.
Dr. Eagle is board certified in hematology-oncology and has a focus on gynecological malignancies. He has practiced for over two decades, previously practicing in Lake Norman, North Carolina. He is a past president of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Dr. Eagle obtained his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. After earning his medical degree, he completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at the University of Florida. Dr. Eagle is particularly interested in healthcare policy to ensure patients have the best options available and benefit from the astonishing scientific advances in blood and cancer medicine.
He is dedicated to patient advocacy and healthcare policy, ensuring patients have the highest quality affordable cancer care close to where they live. He believes that all oncologists need to stay current and work hard in today’s rapidly advancing oncology field. “When a patient develops cancer, they need the best treatment now,” Dr. Eagle said. “It is critical that physicians work to maintain a proper care environment for patients and that they include them in the decision-making process.”
Dr. Eagle has published multiple oncology health policy and cost of care articles. He has previously served as an editorial board member for the journal Oncology. He has also appeared on The Oncology Show on Sirius XM's Doctor Radio channel and provided briefings on oncology health policy for congressional staff on Capitol Hill.
Dr. Eagle is excited to be part of NYCBS’ dynamic, physician-led group and looks forward to becoming a part of the Long Island community.
“The addition of Dr. Eagle is nothing short of transformational,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His clinical knowledge, coupled with his advocacy and healthcare policy, has made him an oncology icon. We are so excited to add him to our family.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Eagle, please call (631) 751-3000.
For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
