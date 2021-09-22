Michael Todd Beauty Creates Pretty N’ Pink Bundle in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The skincare experts create Pretty N’ Pink tool bundle to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Port St Lucie, FL, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Todd Beauty today announced they will be launching their Pretty N’ Pink beauty tool bundle on October 1. The bundle was created to promote awareness, raise funds, and support the works of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Michael Todd Beauty will also be offering 20% off all Rose Gold & Pink products. The Pretty N’ Pink bundle includes a Rose Gold Soniclear Petite and Rose Gold Sonic Refresher.
Over the past 5 years, Michael Todd Beauty has provided support to breast cancer research and in an effort to continue their support, this year the company will be donating 10% of all proceeds of “pink beauty tools and the Pretty N’ Pink bundle” to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The bundle will be available for $179 compared to the $238 MSRP.
“Susan G. Komen is the only organization that addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives,” said Rebecca Traverzo, Chief Marketing Officer of Michael Todd Beauty. “We wanted to ensure we aligned ourselves with a donation partner that truly makes the biggest impact against this disease.”
In 1982, the Susan G. Komen® organization was born out of the dying wishes of Nancy G. Brinke’s sister, Susan. What was started with $200 has now grown into the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, The Susan G. Komen Foundation has invested more than $2.9 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. Through continuous efforts, this breast cancer foundation has helped reduce deaths from breast cancer by 40 percent between 1989-2016.
About Michael Todd Beauty
Michael Todd Beauty is a clean & effective brand built on the power of sonic and antimicrobial technology. We’re developing products that are backed by science, and driven by the belief that everyone should have access to affordable, spa-quality treatments from the comfort of their home. The Company offers a complete destination category of beauty tools designed from an aesthetic and functional perspective to meet the needs and concerns of today’s skin care customer while reinventing the shopping experience for the skin care customer of tomorrow. For more information, visit ww.michaeltoddbeauty.com.
