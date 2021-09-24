Mani Nasry's 14 Film Released the Film "We" (2021) on Immigration, Equality, Diversity and Unity. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Vudu.

Mani Nasry is a multi-talented film producer, director and actor. Mani is known as leading actor for his recent role in the film, We (2021). The recently released film is touching on subjects of immigration, equality, diversity and unity. The cast of the film includes leading characters with Afghan, Israeli, Iranian, Venezuelan, Chinese backgrounds who portray these roles and have had related personal real life experience.