Mi Casa Resource Center Hosts Minority Small Businesses at Denver Startup Week
Mi Casa Resource Center and Denver Startup Week unite to host a panel of minority small business owners; draw attention to challenges, successes, and community support.
Denver, CO, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mi Casa Resource Center will present key points on Colorado minority-owned small businesses while hosting panelists with real-world experience during a Denver Startup Week Spotlight event. The presentation and panel will call attention to both the needs and demands of small business ownership while raising awareness of the vital role that minority-owned small businesses play in the economy. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 6th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St, Denver, CO. The event is hybrid, with the option of streaming through Denver Startup Week’s website, www.denverstartupweek.org, or attending in person. Out of precaution due to the emergence of the Delta COVID variant, seating can accommodate 50 people with social distancing measures in place. The panel will consist of Angeles Ortega, CEO of Mi Casa Resource Center; Maria Tamayo, owner of Huitzi Solutions; Margarita Gonzalez, owner of MiniDwell; and Austin Dempers, owner of Warrior Womxn Collective. Each panelist will speak on their personal experience owning a business, navigating COVID-19, addressing challenges, finding success, and giving back to their communities.
The builders of new business in the U.S. are women, people of color, and immigrants. Yet, they face significant barriers to access. Mi Casa Resource Center has helped entrepreneurs overcome these hurdles in Colorado for over 45 years. Mi Casa is also the only Women’s Business Center in the State for female founders for the Small Business Administration. Join viewers from around the world as Mi Casa raises awareness for our minority small business community. Food and beverages will be available to attendees. Primary support for this event has been provided by Bank of America, Vectra Bank, and AT&T. Additional support has been provided by FirstBank.
About Denver Startup Week: Denver Startup Week is a celebration of everything entrepreneurial in Denver and is the largest free entrepreneurial event of its kind. In 2019, the annual event brought over 20,000 people together with 359 programs and events to celebrate Mile High City’s thriving economic ecosystem and culture of innovation. The weeklong event intends to unite the entrepreneurial community in Denver and beyond, and celebrate great companies, innovation, ideas, and people. Events throughout the week are organized by the community. It includes sessions, presentations, panels, workshops, celebratory events, a job fair, and more.
About Mi Casa Resource Center: Founded in 1976 by seven Denver-area mothers and a father, Mi Casa Resource Center educates, trains, and supports youth and adults along career and business pathways to grow their income and achieve lasting economic success. Focused on supporting financial prosperity, education, and employment - self-employment, formal employment, and everything in between - Mi Casa Resource Center provides training and tailored support to help people take the next step on the journey toward building wealth. Learn more at MiCasaResourceCenter.org.
