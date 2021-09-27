AAC Utility Partners Announce Strategic Partnership with Utility 2030 Collaborative
Columbia, SC, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today AAC Utility Partners (AAC) announced a strategic partnership with the Utility 2030 Collaborative (U2030) to help utility companies advance customer-centricity.
U2030 is a community of utility professionals building a blueprint of resources to help companies advance to their customer-centricity goals. Developed under the direction of a utility executive board, resources are being sourced through a hybrid of crowdsourcing and co-creation models.
AAC is an independent consulting firm that guides utilities through the transformation of the customer information system (CIS) and other mission-critical technology solutions. Services include strategic assessment, selection, cloud adoption and project implementation leadership services.
According to Edwin Crow, a managing partner at AAC, "U2030 is challenging the way we think about a utility's relationship with its customer. Understanding the need for a customer-centric plan and the related need for targeted data that is 'usable' is critical as utilities make mission-critical decisions going forward. We are excited and honored to be working with U2030 and the U2030 community of utility leaders."
“Technology is critical to utility transformation. Because of AAC's deep experience in technology modernization, their participation will be extremely valuable for utility members," says Vanessa Edmonds, executive director of U2030. "The cloud is key to meeting utility objectives and goals, and AAC’s experience in cloud applications and business processes is extremely advanced.”
In addition to supporting the overall collaborative and its’ members on an individual basis, Mr. Crow is also heavily contributing to the focus group, “If Amazon Was a Utility – How It Would Transform its’ CX?" Moreover, he will be participating in the upcoming, "Ask the Procurement Expert" podcast series which will start in November 2021.
“Our firm is looking forward to learning from and providing value back into this exciting endeavor," concluded Mr. Crow.
Utilities can participate in the collaborative at no cost through the end of 2021, and vendors can participate through a paid membership. Those who wish to learn more should visit www.utility2030.org.
