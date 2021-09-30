Small Business, Woman-Owned Business, New Image Beauty Bar, Featured on CBS The Doctors After Going Viral on Social Media
Coral Springs, FL, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The CBS daytime show, “The Doctors” found New Image Beauty Bar after they went viral on TikTok with over 45 million views. They invited the founder, Alicia Shapira and her leading Permanent Makeup Studio and Academy based in Coral Springs, FL, to be featured on the daytime hit show. New Image Beauty Bar was asked to demonstrate their revolutionary Brazilian Stretch Mark and Scar Camouflage Treatment. Alicia decided to donate this service and selected Necole, a single mother with a full time job working as a clerk for the Legislature in New York. Necole had inquired about getting Stretch Mark Camouflage Treatment, but was unable to afford the service. Alicia knew it was the perfect opportunity to shine the light on Necole and give her the gift the she had been waiting for. New Image Beauty Bar flew Necole to Florida and provided the Brazilian Stretch Mark Camouflage Procedure free of charge.
Alicia is the first in the US to offer Brazilian Stretch Mark and Scar Camouflage, Scar and Under Eye Lightening Treatments. Alicia has revolutionized the industry through her technique and training. New Image Beauty Bar has gone viral with over 45 million views on social media. This unique specialized Brazilian Camouflage procedure blends discolored stretch marks into a natural skin tone, using a form of tattooing which is considered permanent. Alicia also specializes in her very own FDA approved Vitamin Scar Lightening and Inkless Camouflage Treatment. New Image Beauty Bar works with Plastic Surgeons, OBGYN’s and Dermatologists assisting with Scar Lightening and Brazilian Camouflage Treatments for their patients by improving the appearance of scars on both dark and light skin.
Alicia Shapira is also making a name for herself as an educator in the beauty services industry and in the world by offering classes for her specialized techniques and treatments. New Image Beauty Bar services and educational training not only draw attention from clients and students all around the world, but also make Florida their destination to learn or receive treatment by Alicia and her New Image Beauty Bar staff.
New Image Beauty Bar Services Include:
- Brazilian Stretch Mark Camouflage
- Brazilian Under Eye Camouflage
- Stretch Mark Removal / Dry Tattoo
- Scar Camouflage Treatment
- 3D Areola Re-pigmentation
- Ink-less Stretch Mark Camouflage
- Under Eye Lightening & Scar Lightening
- BB Glow Treatment
- Microneedling
- Plasma Fibroblast
- Derma Planning
- Derma Stamping
- Lash Lift & Tint
- Intimate Lightening
- Brow Lamination
- Permanent Eyeliner
- Permanent Lip-liner & Lips
- Hyaluron Pen Injections
- Hair Simulation Services
- Permanent Eyebrows & Microblading
- Spray Tanning
Contact
Camden AgencyContact
Bridget Greenwald
561-900-6240
