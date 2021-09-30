Zebra Technologies Recognizes Denali Advanced Integration for Supporting Front-Line Workers
Denali Advanced Integration honored with $5,000 donation for Communities In Schools of Washington.
Redmond, WA, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration today was recognized by Zebra Technologies for supporting front-line workers during the pandemic with a $5,000 charitable donation to Communities In Schools of Washington.
Denali provides the people, technology and scale that enable businesses across the globe to ease the pandemic’s burden on front-line workers. The company makes it possible for businesses to rapidly deliver health and safety kits to their employees, deliver food and essential goods to people needing to stay safe at home, and improve medical collaboration tools that improve patient care at hospitals.
Denali has supported front-line workers by establishing mobile vaccination sites in underserved communities, providing mobile technology to Seattle’s Swedish Hospital’s mobile vaccine initiative, and deploying drive-through testing clinics to help vulnerable populations get safely tested.
In India, Denali has leveraged its global network to raise $250,000 for Providence Hospital’s Stand with India Campaign. The funds provided front-line workers at St. Joseph Hospital in Nagpur with vital support, including live-saving oxygenators during the peak of COVID-19 response efforts. Denali also supported the setup of intermediary hospitals which became life-saving facilities as hospitals reached and exceeded maximum capacity.
Denali has pledged its $5,000 award to Communities In Schools of Washington, whose mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Teachers are among the front-line workers who bravely serve kids despite COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact our work continues to have on front-line workers,” said Bill Barry, EVP North America at Denali. “Thank you to Zebra for this recognition of our commitment, and for allowing us to pay it forward to another wonderful organization like Communities In Schools.”
Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. In celebration of its 30th anniversary as a public company and the 5th anniversary of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program, Zebra invited its members to share their stories about how they are restoring front-line heroes. Denali was one of six winners selected by a panel of judges.
“We are proud to recognize Denali for its commitment to empowering front-line workers with technology to help them deliver a performance edge,” said Rob Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Global Integrated Marketing and Channels for Zebra Technologies. “We also thank all those on the front line who are working hard to keep us healthy and secure.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com
About Communities In Schools, Washington
Communities In Schools is committed to equity for all students. At Communities In Schools, we are here to ensure that every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Our local affiliates connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future.
https://ciswa.org/
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector, and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track, and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn
2021 Denali Advanced Integration. All rights reserved.
