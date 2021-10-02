Greater North Fulton Chamber Announces IBEX IT Business Experts 2021 Small Business of the Year
Alpharetta, GA, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Greater North Fulton Chamber recognized this year’s outstanding small business members at the Wellstar Small Business Awards Luncheon on August 24, where a record number of applications were submitted for review and interviews by the Awards Committee. The 2021 Small Business of the Year was presented to IBEX IT Business Experts (IBEX), which maintains a shining example of commitment to our community and serves as role inspirational models to others.
IBEX was founded in 2012 and is proudly woman and minority-owned and certified by the Small Business Administration, the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program. IBEX works with both government agencies and corporations including the US ARMY, US Air Force, Defense Health Agency, NASA, TSA, CDC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and Cox Communications to implement and train workers using innovative technologies.
To learn more about IBEX’s services visit ibexexperts.com.
About the GNFCC
“Recognizing the Small Business of the Year and Small Businesses of Excellence is one of the most important things we do as a Chamber,” said GNFCC CEO Kali Boatright. “More than 70% of our members are small businesses who employ our residents, drive our economy, and work diligently to succeed every day, despite the obstacles of an ongoing pandemic. They too are our heroes.”
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce is a private, nonprofit, member-driven organization comprised of more than 1200 businesses and organizations. As a regional chamber, its service area includes Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs. GNFCC is the leading voice on economic development, business growth and quality of life issues in North Fulton County.
To learn more about IBEX's services visit ibexexperts.com.
About the GNFCC
Jackson Hogue
770-375-7668
ibexexperts.com
