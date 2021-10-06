SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Vineburg Wine & Self Storage - Sonoma Storage Facility is Now Powered by the Sun, Cuts Utility Fees

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 113.2 kW solar power addition at Vineburg Storage in Vineburg, a community in Sonoma County, CA. The newly built facility will cut utility costs from the power grid while utilizing clean, renewable solar power to run its operation.