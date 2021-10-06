SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Vineburg Wine & Self Storage - Sonoma Storage Facility is Now Powered by the Sun, Cuts Utility Fees
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 113.2 kW solar power addition at Vineburg Storage in Vineburg, a community in Sonoma County, CA. The newly built facility will cut utility costs from the power grid while utilizing clean, renewable solar power to run its operation.
Novato, CA, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The solar photovoltaic system is built to produce 163,813 kWh of sustainable electricity every year and will power the office as well as the common areas and storage units that utilize climate control for wine storage.
The system consists of (298) high efficiency 380 kW solar panels, which are roof mounted on the southern end of the building for maximum sun exposure. Excess power generated by the solar panels during the day is stored by PG&E for credit towards future use when energy in excess of solar production is needed, or at night.
Going solar is not only the environmentally responsible action to take, the benefits of switching to solar energy will also substantially affect their bottom line. Vineburg Storage will lower their carbon footprint and enjoy substantial cost savings that will lower operating costs for over 25 years.
The solar electric system will offset 116 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact is equivalent to saving 269 barrels of oil, removing air pollution produced by over 292 miles of driving, or the pollutants removed by planting 142 acres of trees annually.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft continues to provide clean energy and battery storage solutions throughout the North Bay while following strict health and safety protocols to protect employees, clients, and the community during the Coronavirus pandemic. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Vineburg Storage
Vineburg Self Storage provides Vineburg, CA, with a wide range of convenient self storage solutions at affordable prices. From lockers and cask storage for wine to RV & boat. Climate controlled units are also available to store wooden furniture, documents, photographs, or electronics and other temperature- and humidity-sensitive items.
