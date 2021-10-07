Mary Crowley Cancer Research Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer, Jon Friedenberg
Dallas, TX, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Mary Crowley Cancer Research is pleased to announce the appointment of new CEO Jon Friedenberg. Mr. Friedenberg succeeds Dr. Merrick Reese, who spent four years in the position before retiring in September of this year.
Jon Friedenberg brings a wealth of experience to the position. As President and COO of MarinHealth, a 327-bed Hospital and Trauma Center in Greenbrae, California, and Vice President of El Camino Hospital, a 420-bed hospital in Silicon Valley, Jon has spent the last two decades focusing on ways to improve patient outcomes, experience and safety. In his prior roles, Jon engaged stakeholders, including patients, physicians, and philanthropists, in the effort to support innovation in healthcare.
“I first learned of the extraordinary work of the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center when I was invited to a site visit in 2008. It never occurred to me back then that I would have the opportunity to join this exceptional team of clinicians, philanthropists, board members, and staff in their mission to develop the most innovative and promising treatments for cancer patients.”
Mr. Friedenberg will be leading the development of a compelling vision for the future of Mary Crowley Cancer Research and will partner with the executive leadership team to articulate and implement a strategic plan focusing on Mary Crowley’s growth in all aspects of clinical research and philanthropic activity. He will also serve as the spokesperson for Mary Crowley in the community, with a focus on developing and expanding both existing and new business and philanthropic partnerships to allow Mary Crowley Cancer Research to expand their offerings of cancer trials for patients dealing with an advanced cancer diagnosis.
Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer Roy W. Lamkin says, “We are very excited to be adding someone of Jon’s experience and passion for providing hope to cancer patients to the Mary Crowley team. His proven track record in developing, managing, and rapidly growing healthcare opportunities for the community aligns well with our goal of expanding our ability to serve a broader spectrum of patients in a patient-centric environment throughout the metroplex.”
Mary Crowley Cancer Research has been dedicated to the discovery of potential new therapies to positively impact the care of cancer patients in their lifetime for over 20 years. During that time, Mary Crowley has refined their personalized approach emphasizing matching the molecular information found within each patient with new and innovative research applications, and bringing those approaches to cancer patients in half the time of the industry standard. Mary Crowley has partnered with over 291 pharmaceutical sponsors, has contributed to the development of 18 FDA-approved drugs, and is at the forefront of the ever-evolving future of clinical trials.
