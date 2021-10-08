Sailing Convention for Women Set for February 5, 2022
Newport Beach, CA, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The premier Sailing Convention for Women is back with full sails and expanded learning opportunities. February 5, 2022 marks the 31st annual convention after the COVID hiatus in 2021. The convention features an all-day series of on-the-water instruction and shore-based workshops, from beginners to very experienced women sailors.
The Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club (BCYC) is the hosting venue, as it has been for the past 27 years. Located on the water in beautiful Corona del Mar, California in Newport Harbor, it’s the perfect place to hold this type of event with plenty of space for visiting boats and enthusiastic sailors.
The day begins at 8 am and runs until 8 pm, starting with a generous breakfast to fuel the amazing sessions of morning instruction and workshops. A buffet lunch will launch sailors into an afternoon of continued learning opportunities, followed by a spirited happy hour. The evening will complete the day with a freshly plated dinner while attendees enjoy time spent with other women around the table. The evening will feature non-stop raffle prizes for delighted attendees. During the program a special guest speaker will share stories of inspiration and passion for sailing.
This year’s special guest speaker at the dinner program is Zuzana Prochazka; freelance travel and boating author/photographer, featured writer for a dozen magazines and websites. She also holds a USCG 100 Ton Master Captains License and is past President of Boating Writers International.
“The Convention gives women an opportunity to meet other women sailors, discuss options for cruising, racing and recreational sailing, and find out about women’s sailing organizations in their area, as well as instructional programs available,” described by founder and producer, Gail Hine. “We have something meaningful for everyone.” One attendee claimed, “The energy level and networking opportunity at this convention is amazing!”
New in 2022 is an optional morning-after Networking Brunch on Sunday, February 6. This gives attendees a chance to continue making new connections and rekindle old ones. Brunch to be held at the Newport Beach Yacht Club at 10 am to noon.
The convention registration fee of $225.00 (early bird fee through December 31) includes workshops, breakfast, lunch, dinner, souvenirs, raffle prize tickets and session handouts. Registration fees through January 29 are $250. Late registration January 30 through February 1, $275. Prepaid registrations are required as space is limited to approximately 250. For the best selection of classes, please register early.
For more information on the convention, contact Gail Hine (gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com) or Lisa Cullinane (lcullinane1@gmail.com) www.sailingconventionforwomen.com
