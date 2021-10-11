Nonprofit Launches to Provide Women with Training and Resources for Self-Defense
Phoenix, AZ, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Raising Tactical Daughters (RTD), an organization founded on empowering daughters everywhere, today announced the launch of its nonprofit geared toward educating and providing resources to women of all ages to best protect themselves. The nonprofit invests proceeds from its online store into in-person women’s training classes across the U.S.
“After years in the making, we are beyond thrilled for the launch of this nonprofit,” said Kevin Coles, founder of Raising Tactical Daughters. “We are looking forward to helping women everywhere learn the skills they need to thrive.”
Proceeds from the online store help drive the movement forward and bring educational resources to daughters. Currently, Raising Tactical Daughters sponsors women’s training programs and classes in select states around the country but is looking to expand as the organization grows.
“We aim to give all women the tools they need to be prepared and confident in any situation,” said Coles. “As the nonprofit grows, we will grow our product and program offerings to make a larger impact - this really only the beginning.”
The online store offers products including branded apparel, live and virtual training programs, accessories, shooting glasses designed for women, and concealment purses and bags.
“For products on our store, we wanted to combine style with functionality,” said Coles. “While the items are focused mainly on providing protection, we wanted them to appeal to women specifically, which is why we made them aesthetically pleasing as well.”
Along with helpful items and tools for purchase, the website also offers valuable content on raising tactical daughters on its blog. If you are interested in learning more about Raising Tactical Daughters or browsing the online store, please visit the website at raisingtacticaldaughters.com.
About Raising Tactical Daughters, Inc.
Raising Tactical Daughters prepares women and girls for the threats they might encounter in life while reinforcing the idea that they are never alone. We provide guidance and tools to prepare females to face any and all threats with confidence and fearlessness. We do by offering training in situational awareness and firearm safety while equipping them with safety products, apparel, and accessories advocating for tactical awareness. We are proud to invest proceeds from our online store in women’s training classes across the country while working in tandem with other nonprofit organizations to aid survivors of domestic violence and child sex trafficking. Our goal is to spread a message loud and clear across America that we should raise our daughters to be driven, independent, and strong women unafraid to protect themselves as they unleash their full potential.
Kevin Coles
602-679-8246
