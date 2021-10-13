Press Releases>Communications & Marketing>Graphic Design>Mitech Partners, LLC>

Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media

Mitech Partners LLC is now offering digital marketing solutions for businesses through it's brand new upstart, Amped Digital Media.

Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media
Nashville, TN, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Are you ready to amplify your business? Amped Digital Media is passionate about helping businesses grow their brand through digital marketing to create a loyal customer base. Bill McCleskey, the founder of Mitech Partners LLC, believes in the power of generating leads and Amped Digital Media's main objective is to do just that.

Amped Digital Media will focus on:

Email Marketing

Social Media Marketing/Management

WiFi Marketing

Website Design/Management and more.

Check them out at WeAmped.com or email WeAmped@mitechusa.com for more information.
Contact
Mitech Partners
Edward Jones
615-249-5072
mitechpartners.com
ContactContact
Categories