Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media
Mitech Partners LLC is now offering digital marketing solutions for businesses through it's brand new upstart, Amped Digital Media.
Nashville, TN, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Are you ready to amplify your business? Amped Digital Media is passionate about helping businesses grow their brand through digital marketing to create a loyal customer base. Bill McCleskey, the founder of Mitech Partners LLC, believes in the power of generating leads and Amped Digital Media's main objective is to do just that.
Amped Digital Media will focus on:
Email Marketing
Social Media Marketing/Management
WiFi Marketing
Website Design/Management and more.
Check them out at WeAmped.com or email WeAmped@mitechusa.com for more information.
Contact
Mitech Partners
Edward Jones
615-249-5072
mitechpartners.com
