Monshjay Davis Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Aloha, OR, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Monshjay Davis, of Aloha, Oregon, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of music production, motivational speaking and ministry.
About Monshjay Davis
Monshjay Davis is the owner and musician at Monjie Enterprises LLC, an international music production service. Monshjay (Mr. Dragonfly) Davis is an unsigned indie artist who is a guitarist. He is responsible for overseeing operations and specializes in music production. Raised up around music, Mr. Davis found himself falling in love with the sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire, James Brown, The Ohio players, Florence Price, and George Benson whom he idolizes as his favorite guitarist. Monshjay (Mr. Dragonfly) Davis has 7 albums and was featured on college underground radio's magazine and block party as a Feature Artist of the Month. He also was ranked #3 on Spotify. It was said by a fellow musician that, “Mr. D is the next Quincy Jones and Mozart of today." He derives his inspiration from the old-school classics and spins them around to give them a contemporary touch. His music receives acclaim for being soulful but modern at the same time. Combining jazz, hip-hop, rock, blues and orchestral music, he stands out as a true composer and artist. Monshjay has performed live all over Oregon and is now looking to perform around the world.
Mr. Davis also works with Cal Am Properties Inc., a property management company in Beaverton, Oregon. His responsibilities include customer service to assist residents in resolving concerns such as property damage, billing, and any other problems that may arise. He handles end-to-end property management functions, including tenant relations, facility security and maintenance, and oversight of contracted services. He conducts daily inspections of the entire property, and manages daily workloads by preparing planning and scheduling assignments and projects. Mr. Davis also meets with sub-contractors to secure bids and contracts for capital projects.
In addition, Monshjay Davis is a real estate investor and marketer. He provides a simple program that's going to save his clients time and money with internet marketing.
Mr. Davis is an ordained minister and has worked with many nonprofits. He is looking forward to working with other nonprofits in creating community support. Monshjay Davis is also a motivational speaker and life coach and has helped hundreds of people with life and financial situations. He coaches and counsels clients who are in major transitional phases of their lives to help them plan and realize their goals. Mr. Davis offers advice and guidance to help put his clients on the path to success.
Born November 14, 1974 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Monshjay obtained an A.S. in Criminal Justice from Pioneer Pacific College in 2005. He attended the Massage Certificate Program at the Oregon School of Massage from 2000-2001. Monshjay is a hospice volunteer for St. Vincent Hospital. In his spare time, he enjoys painting, physical fitness and body building.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
