Nova USA Wood Products Adds South Pacific Redwood to Exotic Hardwood Decking Line
Portland, OR, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has added South Pacific Redwood, also known as Manilkara, to its exotic hardwood decking line.
Known for its strength, durability and lustrous dark brown or reddish-brown color tones, Manilkara is ideal for beautifying outdoor spaces with decking that will last for decades even under the most dramatic seasonal and climatic weather conditions.
“Manilkara possesses the natural physical and mechanical properties to compete with similar products like Ipe, which has become increasing harder to obtain in today’s marketplace,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc. “As a result, this extremely durable and beautiful tropical hardwood is becoming a leading option for luxurious decking given its 50-plus year life expectancy and ability to withstand the rigors of nearly any outdoor application.”
Imported from Southeast Asia, Manilkara is an exceptionally heavy and strong hardwood that offers superior resistance to fungal and insect attacks and a high-density rating of 900-1150 kg/m3 at 12% moisture content. In addition to being kiln-dried to minimize shrinkage and warping, Nova USA Wood Products’ stock of South Pacific Redwood is Lacey Act approved and comes with a V-Legal Document license issued from the Indonesian export assurance system.
Manilkara hardwood products also come with Nova USA Wood’s 25-year warranty and are available in 1 x 4, 1 x 6 and 5/4 x 6 S4SEE boards. Custom milling is available to accommodate specialty pattern and rainscreen siding requests.
For more information on Nova USA Wood Products’ complete line of high-quality hardwood products and accessories please visit the company website at www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products Inc.
Launched in 2005, Nova USA Wood Products Inc. is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
StarrCommContact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
