Premier Skateboard Association to Honor 4 of Its Professional Skateboarders/Olympians with an Installation of Signature Shoes in the Sneakertopia LA Museum
PSA Athletes in the first of its kind installation where male and female athletes (Skaters) of Latin heritage: Paul Rodriguez Jr. (P-Rod) will be exhibiting the Nike SB “What the P-Rods” release; Mariah Duran will be exhibiting the signature Adidas brand release; Manny Santiago will be exhibiting his signature Mijos by Axion and Jenn Soto will be exhibiting the signature Adidas brand release; each of the items to be placed in a specialized capsule.
Los Angeles, CA, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday October 23rd from 12:30- 3PM PSA & Sneakertopia honor PSA Professional Skateboard Athletes with an enshrinement of their signature shoe, Jersey, and skateboards from this summer’s Olympic games; each item to be held in a special PSA capsule as part of Sneakertopia’s LA Skateboarding installation and exhibit. The special event is a celebration of their achievements, not only as athletes, but as Latin Women and Men who’ve achieved a high level of influence and prestige within the world of Skateboarding.
Where: Sneakertopia Los Angeles inside HHLA (Formerly the Promenade at Howard Hughes
6081 Center Drive, Ste. 222 LA, CA 90045
Athletes:
Paul Rodriguez Jr. (P-Rod): Nike SB & Primitive Athlete
Mariah Duran: Adidas Athlete and USA Women’s Olympic athlete
Manny Santiago: Puerto Rico Olympic Men’s Olympic athlete
Jenn Soto: Adidas Athlete
Sneakertopia and PSA (Premier Skateboarding Association) invite you to a special public event:
Saturday - October 23, 2021 - Located at Sneakertopia LA. Please join in celebrating the PSA Skateboard Athletes in the first of its kind installation, PSA will be shining a light on the male and female athletes (Skaters) of Latin heritage: Paul Rodriguez Jr (P-Rod) will be exhibiting his Nike SB “What the P-Rods” release. Mariah Duran will be exhibiting signature Adidas skate release. Manny Santiago will be exhibiting signature Mijos by Axion and Jenn Soto will be exhibiting signature Adidas skate release; each of the items to be placed in a specialized capsule which will house their signature releases along with their 2020 Olympic Jerseys and Skateboards, all followed by a signing & photo Opportunity, exclusive to Sneakertopia LA visitors Saturday.
The Black Effect: Identifying Black Ownership
Also, within this installment, there will be a spotlight Black business ownership acknowledging Black and Brown leaders, movers and shakers, and trailblazers within sports and fashion, as well as within the business community. The need and demand to have more Black and Brown people in positions that can open doors for a more culturally diverse playground within executive spaces and arenas is ideal in today’s world, and is long overdue. The industry will celebrate CEO’s of Sneakertopia and Premier Skateboard Association: Steve Harris and Sheldon Lewis.
"Skateboarding defines Street Culture and the Sneaker movement, and we are proud to showcase PSA’s select athletes in a first of its kind installation honoring these Men and Women Athletes."
-Steve Harris CEO of Sneaketopia.
"PSA is honored to be able to recognize some of its key Skate Athletes in Sneakertopia’s Skate installation. We need to continue to raise the bar of visibility for these incredible athletes."
-Sheldon Lewis CEO of Premier Skateboard Association.
About Premier Skateboard Association (PSA): Founded in 2020, the leading “Athlete First” league of Professional Street Skateboarding competitions for both Women and Men. The league is made up of the top 30 Professional Skateboarders in the world. Many who are Olympians and some of the most award-decorated athletes in the sport today. Hosting both domestic (US) and international competitions on customized street courses in some of the most prestigious arenas globally. Creating a fast-paced and action filled contest series that’s as equally exciting for athletes, in comparison to its predecessors, as well as the audience.
About Sneakertopia: Founded in 2019, a limited engagement sneaker exhibition inside a vast space featuring dozens of the rarest kicks and dozens of towering street art masterpieces. You’ve never seen sneakers shown like this before. Witness the sneaker’s epic ascension through sports, music, film, fashion, and fantasy, and a unique collection of grails, deadstock and rare kicks at Sneakertopia. It’s one part pop-art gallery, one part insanely huge sneaker closet, and all parts jaw-dropping. When you get here don‘t be surprised to see some serious heat on the feet of other guests, nor be surprised if someone asks you where or how you got yours. Leave dull routine and conformity in the dust. This is the story of the sneaker. This is Sneakertopia.
Social Media Handles:
Instagram:
@goSneakertopia
@PSA_SK8
@Prod
@Mariahduran_
@mannysantiago
@jennsoto
Press Contact:
Matt McKee
mattmckee@backyardskatebattle.com
831-251-1592
Where: Sneakertopia Los Angeles inside HHLA (Formerly the Promenade at Howard Hughes
6081 Center Drive, Ste. 222 LA, CA 90045
Athletes:
Paul Rodriguez Jr. (P-Rod): Nike SB & Primitive Athlete
Mariah Duran: Adidas Athlete and USA Women’s Olympic athlete
Manny Santiago: Puerto Rico Olympic Men’s Olympic athlete
Jenn Soto: Adidas Athlete
Sneakertopia and PSA (Premier Skateboarding Association) invite you to a special public event:
Saturday - October 23, 2021 - Located at Sneakertopia LA. Please join in celebrating the PSA Skateboard Athletes in the first of its kind installation, PSA will be shining a light on the male and female athletes (Skaters) of Latin heritage: Paul Rodriguez Jr (P-Rod) will be exhibiting his Nike SB “What the P-Rods” release. Mariah Duran will be exhibiting signature Adidas skate release. Manny Santiago will be exhibiting signature Mijos by Axion and Jenn Soto will be exhibiting signature Adidas skate release; each of the items to be placed in a specialized capsule which will house their signature releases along with their 2020 Olympic Jerseys and Skateboards, all followed by a signing & photo Opportunity, exclusive to Sneakertopia LA visitors Saturday.
The Black Effect: Identifying Black Ownership
Also, within this installment, there will be a spotlight Black business ownership acknowledging Black and Brown leaders, movers and shakers, and trailblazers within sports and fashion, as well as within the business community. The need and demand to have more Black and Brown people in positions that can open doors for a more culturally diverse playground within executive spaces and arenas is ideal in today’s world, and is long overdue. The industry will celebrate CEO’s of Sneakertopia and Premier Skateboard Association: Steve Harris and Sheldon Lewis.
"Skateboarding defines Street Culture and the Sneaker movement, and we are proud to showcase PSA’s select athletes in a first of its kind installation honoring these Men and Women Athletes."
-Steve Harris CEO of Sneaketopia.
"PSA is honored to be able to recognize some of its key Skate Athletes in Sneakertopia’s Skate installation. We need to continue to raise the bar of visibility for these incredible athletes."
-Sheldon Lewis CEO of Premier Skateboard Association.
About Premier Skateboard Association (PSA): Founded in 2020, the leading “Athlete First” league of Professional Street Skateboarding competitions for both Women and Men. The league is made up of the top 30 Professional Skateboarders in the world. Many who are Olympians and some of the most award-decorated athletes in the sport today. Hosting both domestic (US) and international competitions on customized street courses in some of the most prestigious arenas globally. Creating a fast-paced and action filled contest series that’s as equally exciting for athletes, in comparison to its predecessors, as well as the audience.
About Sneakertopia: Founded in 2019, a limited engagement sneaker exhibition inside a vast space featuring dozens of the rarest kicks and dozens of towering street art masterpieces. You’ve never seen sneakers shown like this before. Witness the sneaker’s epic ascension through sports, music, film, fashion, and fantasy, and a unique collection of grails, deadstock and rare kicks at Sneakertopia. It’s one part pop-art gallery, one part insanely huge sneaker closet, and all parts jaw-dropping. When you get here don‘t be surprised to see some serious heat on the feet of other guests, nor be surprised if someone asks you where or how you got yours. Leave dull routine and conformity in the dust. This is the story of the sneaker. This is Sneakertopia.
Social Media Handles:
Instagram:
@goSneakertopia
@PSA_SK8
@Prod
@Mariahduran_
@mannysantiago
@jennsoto
Press Contact:
Matt McKee
mattmckee@backyardskatebattle.com
831-251-1592
Contact
Premeir Skateboard AssociationContact
Matt McKee
831-251-1592
www.backyardskatebattle.com
Matt McKee
831-251-1592
www.backyardskatebattle.com
Categories