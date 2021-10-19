Premier Skateboard Association to Honor 4 of Its Professional Skateboarders/Olympians with an Installation of Signature Shoes in the Sneakertopia LA Museum

PSA Athletes in the first of its kind installation where male and female athletes (Skaters) of Latin heritage: Paul Rodriguez Jr. (P-Rod) will be exhibiting the Nike SB “What the P-Rods” release; Mariah Duran will be exhibiting the signature Adidas brand release; Manny Santiago will be exhibiting his signature Mijos by Axion and Jenn Soto will be exhibiting the signature Adidas brand release; each of the items to be placed in a specialized capsule.