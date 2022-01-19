Duncan Park Press LLC Announces a Game Changer: the Connection Between Addiction and the Affective Risk Response System

Some people experience addiction. Most do not. Everybody is affected. Simply stated, addiction is mistaking a dependent risk response pattern for an autonomous pattern. The research, data and models are available in the book Prehab Leveraging Perception to End Substance Abuse. This discovery explains how addiction hides in plain sight and how to educate, intervene and remove the cause. The goal is not to treat addiction but to eradicate it.