Duncan Park Press LLC Announces a Game Changer: the Connection Between Addiction and the Affective Risk Response System
Some people experience addiction. Most do not. Everybody is affected. Simply stated, addiction is mistaking a dependent risk response pattern for an autonomous pattern. The research, data and models are available in the book Prehab Leveraging Perception to End Substance Abuse. This discovery explains how addiction hides in plain sight and how to educate, intervene and remove the cause. The goal is not to treat addiction but to eradicate it.
Roswell, GA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Waiting for symptoms to diagnose Substance Use Disorders is too late for too many. Duncan Park Press LLC named it's latest book Prehab Leveraging Perception to End Substance Abuse because it is no longer necessary to wait.
The conclusion is that we now have a necessary and sufficient cause of addiction. While every student is different, all students are somewhere on the addiction risk continuum. Young adults use identical risk response factors. Young adult patterns differ, but they look and feel the same.
Risk response factors look like: good/bad, new/familiar control, commitment and social proof. These are strong factors on their own, extremely powerful when combined (2010, Ropeik, pp.68-69).
These factors reinforce new behavior that best satisfies risk, benefit and fear. If successful, the pattern becomes automatic and familiar. The discovery is that a dependent pattern looks and feels autonomous. Success in this case will lead to disaster all the while young adults are convinced they are "winning."
The frequency of this condition is known in a random sample. If we target and measure clinical change in this frequency, the culture will change. During research the target was repeatedly reached.
Outcomes are a function of these patterns. Factors cannot change. Patterns can and will, especially when identified early as evidenced by student scores, evaluations and a 79% reduction of Alcohol arrests and citations on campus during the research period.
By anonymously self assessing their own patterns in groups, students accomplish three objectives. Low risk students are educated about themselves and others. High risk students are identified and intervened on. Severe risk students reduce resistance to change. The same risk factors that encourage stage 4 behavior can encourage stage 0 behavior. Prehab can function as another tool for any counselor, coach, educator or institution for groups or individuals.
Please contact Duncan Park Press LLC through Patrick N. Moore, LPC at pnm867@gmail.com or visit www.duncanparkpress.com.
Patrick N. Moore LPC
678-613-1122
www.prehabmapp.com
