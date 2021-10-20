Converseon Appoints Analytics Leader, Mohammad Hamid, as Senior Strategist
New York, NY, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Converseon, the leading AI-powered technology and consulting firm that transforms conversation data into predictive insight, has appointed analytics leader, Mohammad Hamid, as Senior Strategist. Hamid will play a key role in the development and rollout of a new reputation-focused solution, “Social Reputation Guidance System,” which is powered by Converseon’s best-in-class machine learning natural language processing and artificial intelligence technology. His appointment was effective as of October 1.
“I’m thrilled to work with Rob Key and the team at Converseon - true pioneers in the social insights space. There are few companies that have brought together deep-industry expertise, robust machine learning capabilities, and versatile visualizations that can serve both strategic and tactical audiences. By cultivating these elements together, Converseon is facilitating a shift to data-driven strategic communications. There is no doubt: that is the future,” said Hamid.
Recently, the company has made significant progress with its Conversus.AI auto NLP platform that has created harmony between data scientists and general analysts, allowing for immediate deployment into many leading social listening, management, and business intelligence platforms. The new reputation-focused solution will leverage all of Converseon’s existing solutions including real-time streams of social data, prebuilt high-performance language classification models, advanced, predictive analytics, and advanced visualization. The solution is designed to provide organizations with unique predictive “reputation intelligence” for an era when even real-time is not always fast enough.
Mo's perspective on the future of public relations measurement is largely informed by the Institute for Public Relations, where he serves as the Chair of the Measurement Commission. Previously, Mo led Unison, a technology company that operated at the intersection of social listening/media monitoring, reputation measurement, and predictive analytics - ultimately delivering critical insights to Chief Communications Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officers. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading brands in the energy, mobility, medical and technology sectors.
“I’m very proud to welcome Mo to Converseon. His background in reputation measurement and experience as a consultant to Fortune 500 CMOs and CCOs make him a natural fit with the team. We look forward to working with Mo to design next-generation reputation capabilities that are in very high demand for this polarizing environment,” said Rob Key, Converseon’s Founder and CEO.
For nearly 15 years, Converseon has been a recognized leader in AI-powered social listening intelligence and insights. Cited frequently as an industry leader by leading analyst forms, the company’s Converus.AI™ technology is the first machine learning as a service platform designed specifically for social and voice-of-customer data. The platform integrates with a range of leading platforms for companies demanding higher precision, flexibility and control over their data. Converseon provides a full range of technology, consulting and insights to leading brands around the world to help them fully inlock the value of their social and voice-of-customer intelligence for a competitive advantage.
