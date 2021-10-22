"Thrive With Neurodivergent Colleagues" is a Concise Book That Empowers Innovative Leaders to Think Deeply and Act Swiftly to Promote Neurodiversity
More and more innovative companies are actively recruiting from an overlooked population of neurodivergent people. This talent pool includes many well educated, creative, but underemployed people, many on the autism spectrum. "Thrive With Neurodivergent Colleagues" is a concise workbook that empowers leaders to successfully recruit, hire, and work well with neurodivergent talent.
Vienna, VA, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This new book shows leaders how to work well with neurodivergent talent.
More and more leading companies are actively recruiting from an overlooked population - neurodivergent people. This talent pool includes many well educated, innovative, but underemployed people, many on the autism spectrum.
"Thrive With Neurodivergent Colleagues" is a concise workbook that empowers leaders to successfully recruit, hire and work well with neurodivergent talent. It provokes readers to think deeply and act swiftly to achieve full diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in their organizations.
Each chapter starts with a hypothetical scenario and ends with an exercise that’s based in design thinking and agile methodologies. Readers learn how to generate custom solutions to do the following:
- Redefine policies, plans, and procedures to include neurodivergent people
- Rethink recruiting, hiring, and onboarding to be fully inclusive
- Provide reasonable sensory and productivity accommodations
- Create a corporate culture of empathy that benefits everyone
- Understand the basics of the Americans with Disabilities Act
Book Review
“The author is a superb writer and includes vignettes from the workplace that ring true to life - alongside important advice and insight. The slim format and workbook sections make this an easy read on a critical topic essential to all - whether you’re in the workplace or just part of our diverse society.” - Amazon reviewer Diane Charnov
“Drawing on her years of experience as the mother of a neurodivergent child, as well as her extensive experience in the workplace, in this, her second book, Suzanne Whang lays out an insightful and concise blueprint for employees who desire to take advantage of the wealth of largely untapped talent available in the neurodivergent population. Embracing this pool of untapped potential is a win-win for everyone. 'Thrive with Neurodivergent Colleagues: A Workbook for Innovative Organizations' should be required reading for anyone desiring to build a diverse and innovation organization." - Amazon reviewer, Susan
Book Details
Available: The paperback and Kindle are on Amazon. Nook and other eBooks are widely available.
Publisher: Suzanne K. Whang
Publication date: September 29, 2021
Target audience: Innovative private and public sector leaders committed to full diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility
Genre: Business & Organizational Learning
ISBN-10 (eBook): 1737935902
ISBN-13 (paperback): 978-1737935902
Author Bio
Suzanne K. Whang is a published author and corporate training solutions architect in the tech sector. In 2018, she published "I Belong," a fictional account of the discrimination her neurodivergent son endured during his freshman year at university. Her portfolio also includes articles about the U.S. State Department where she worked in the public affairs office.
Suzanne was born in Switzerland, grew up all over the world, and graduated Wellesley College. She is certified in design thinking from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and a certified Agile Scrum Master.
SuzanneKWhang.com (Download press kit)
skwhang@gmail.com (Request review copy)
More and more leading companies are actively recruiting from an overlooked population - neurodivergent people. This talent pool includes many well educated, innovative, but underemployed people, many on the autism spectrum.
"Thrive With Neurodivergent Colleagues" is a concise workbook that empowers leaders to successfully recruit, hire and work well with neurodivergent talent. It provokes readers to think deeply and act swiftly to achieve full diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in their organizations.
Each chapter starts with a hypothetical scenario and ends with an exercise that’s based in design thinking and agile methodologies. Readers learn how to generate custom solutions to do the following:
- Redefine policies, plans, and procedures to include neurodivergent people
- Rethink recruiting, hiring, and onboarding to be fully inclusive
- Provide reasonable sensory and productivity accommodations
- Create a corporate culture of empathy that benefits everyone
- Understand the basics of the Americans with Disabilities Act
Book Review
“The author is a superb writer and includes vignettes from the workplace that ring true to life - alongside important advice and insight. The slim format and workbook sections make this an easy read on a critical topic essential to all - whether you’re in the workplace or just part of our diverse society.” - Amazon reviewer Diane Charnov
“Drawing on her years of experience as the mother of a neurodivergent child, as well as her extensive experience in the workplace, in this, her second book, Suzanne Whang lays out an insightful and concise blueprint for employees who desire to take advantage of the wealth of largely untapped talent available in the neurodivergent population. Embracing this pool of untapped potential is a win-win for everyone. 'Thrive with Neurodivergent Colleagues: A Workbook for Innovative Organizations' should be required reading for anyone desiring to build a diverse and innovation organization." - Amazon reviewer, Susan
Book Details
Available: The paperback and Kindle are on Amazon. Nook and other eBooks are widely available.
Publisher: Suzanne K. Whang
Publication date: September 29, 2021
Target audience: Innovative private and public sector leaders committed to full diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility
Genre: Business & Organizational Learning
ISBN-10 (eBook): 1737935902
ISBN-13 (paperback): 978-1737935902
Author Bio
Suzanne K. Whang is a published author and corporate training solutions architect in the tech sector. In 2018, she published "I Belong," a fictional account of the discrimination her neurodivergent son endured during his freshman year at university. Her portfolio also includes articles about the U.S. State Department where she worked in the public affairs office.
Suzanne was born in Switzerland, grew up all over the world, and graduated Wellesley College. She is certified in design thinking from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and a certified Agile Scrum Master.
SuzanneKWhang.com (Download press kit)
skwhang@gmail.com (Request review copy)
Contact
Suzanne K. WhangContact
703-966-6090
suzannekwhang.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/suzannekwhang/
703-966-6090
suzannekwhang.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/suzannekwhang/
Multimedia
Categories