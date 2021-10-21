ASHP Case Study on Drugs in Short Supply Highlights MedShorts Online Marketplace

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) published a case study citing financial and sourcing successes for health system pharmacies utilizing the MedShorts marketplace for direct access to drugs. The data-driven marketplace consumes and analyzes data from ASHP Drug Shortages to match pharmacy needs and alleviate shortage occurrences. Read the case study: https://www.ashp.org/products-and-services/database-licensing-and-integration/ashp-drug-shortages/medshorts-case-study