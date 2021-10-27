The Classic Guide to Writing for Money, "How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit," Returns in a New Edition Updated for the Media Market of the 2020s
Fresno, CA, October 27, 2021 -- Legendary copywriter Bob Bly - who became a self-made millionaire as a freelance copywriter - shares his secrets to writing success in his new book, "How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit: Your Guide to Writing and Publishing Books, E-Books, Articles, Special Reports, Audios, Videos, Membership Sites, and Other How-To Content." (Quill Driver Books, publication date October 26, 2021)
"How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit" is a step-by-step guide to building a profitable new career that's ideal for career changers, retirees and anyone looking for a supplemental income. You don't have to be a great writer. You don't have to be the leading guru in your field. But if you're curious, enjoy learning new things and love to share your knowledge, you can easily become an expert author who successfully publishes and sells your work.
This revised and updated second edition of "How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit" adapts Bly's tried-and-true formulas for writing success to the modern online content market, including best practices for monetizing podcasts, YouTube channels, webinars, Facebook groups, social media, software and more.
"How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit" shows readers how to:
- Find your writing niche or specialty.
- Come up with ideas for profitable how-to books, e-books, articles, video, audio content and more.
- Research and write effective, practical how-to instructional materials.
- Publish your work in a wide variety of formats to reach the biggest and most profitable audience.
- Build your reputation and a loyal following in your field.
- And earn $100,000 a year or more.
Don't think of yourself as an expert on anything? Bly shows you how great writing ideas are all around you - and presents his tried-and-true techniques for quickly researching and acquiring knowledge on any subject you want to write about.
And once you have a winning idea, there are more ways to sell your knowledge than you dreamed possible. "How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit" will teach you how to maximize your writing profits by repackaging how-to information in a variety of formats: adult education courses, articles, audio, audio conferences, booklets, books, coaching, college courses, consulting, e-books, e-zines, forms, internet radio, kits, membership sites, newsletters, online courses, podcasts, presentations, private Facebook groups, public seminars, radio, software, special reports, speeches, training, TV interviews, video, webinars, workshops and more.
Written in Bob Bly's trademark clear and straightforward style, "How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit" will teach you to do everything from selling your first article to building a million-dollar how-to information business. This classic guide is a must-read for everyone who wants to make money from writing.
About Bob Bly:
Called "America's top copywriter," Robert W. Bly is a self-made multimillionaire from his successful freelance writing career. Bly is the author of 100 books, including Careers for Writers, The Copywriter's Handbook and The Elements of Business Writing. He has published more than 100 articles and is an expert on direct marketing.
Book Details:
Title: How to Write and Sell Simple Information for Fun and Profit: Your Guide to Writing and Publishing Books, E-Books, Articles, Special Reports, Audios, Videos, Membership Sites, and Other How-To Content
Author: Robert W. Bly
Publisher: Quill Driver Books, an imprint of Linden Publishing
Publication Date: October 26, 2021
Price: $18.95 US
Category: Language Arts & Disciplines / Writing / General
ISBN: 978-1-61035-990-0
6" × 9" trade paperback, 326 pages, bibliography, index. Also available in e-book formats.
Available from bookstores, online booksellers and Quill Driver Books (1-800-345-4447, QuillDriverBooks.com).
