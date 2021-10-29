Infinity: The DNA of Music Revealed
Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MatchTune, the startup of composer André Manoukian and engineers Philippe Guillaud, Igal Cohen Hadria, Hervé Gourdikian, has created Infinity: a technological innovation combining artificial intelligence with human intelligence, opening up new voices in the musical universe.
MatchTune goes even further... by listening to a melody forever.
Infinity offers unprecedented modeling of music comparable to that of the brain, within which abounds an endless number of neural paths.
This technology is able to travel within the very interior of music to find new connections and create new musically coherent and harmonious sequences, until it gives rise to an endless melody.
It's a whole new musical experience available to anyone. Exclusively possible thanks to Infinity.
Demo available at https://infinity.matchtune.com
