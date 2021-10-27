Colorado Small Business Owner Steps Up to Invest in Employees Amid Inflation

Mark Harrill, of All American Heating in Fairplay, Colorado, raised the wages of every employee of the company in order to counter the affordable housing shortages facing workers that live and work in the Front Range of the Rockies. Mr. Harrill wants to accomplish two things with this change: 1) To let his employees know exactly how much they are appreciated and reward them for their hard work. 2) To set an example in the business community by injecting dollars into the local economy.