IronOrbit Exhibits at the National ACEC Fall Conference
Anaheim Hills, CA, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Expected to announce the GA of new tools and products targeted to meet next year’s AEC challenge of scaling up and collaboration.
IronOrbit, a fully integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider, will be exhibiting (booth #405) at the National ACEC’s Fall Conference, held on Marco Island, off the coast of Florida.
AEC firms need solutions that guarantee scaling up resources and supporting additional team members quickly. This surging need is a result of the highly anticipated Infrastructure bill pending approval in the near future. IronOrbit will showcase its flagship DaaS product line, INFINITY Workspaces, in addition to its latest proprietary, AI-enabled IT management platform, IOCentral (IOC).
INFINITY Workspaces are designed from the application-level backward to ensure optimal terminal performance and experience. IOCentral provides the ability to integrate the entire IT landscape, enabling AEC firms to scale resources up or out as needed. INFINITY Workspaces are an ideal choice for engineers and architects needing to work collaboratively with geographically dispersed teams. Visitors to booth #405 will be able to see first-hand demonstrations of key benefits such as:
- Fast and seamless performance of CAD power users
- Collaboration-ready workspaces in action
- Real-time and instant scaling of resources
- IT management from a single dashboard
IronOrbit’s INFINITY Workspaces are purpose-built for knowledge workers and creative design professionals requiring graphic-intensive 3D applications.
ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations representing more than 5,000 engineering firms and over 560,000 engineers, surveyors, architects, and other specialists nationwide. ACEC member firms drive the design of America’s infrastructure.
IronOrbit
IronOrbit operates its own global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, tiered facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government.
Learn more at ironorbit.com
IronOrbit
IronOrbit operates its own global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, tiered facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government.
Contact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-888-753-5060
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
