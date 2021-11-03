Boheme Retreats, a Vintage Camper Retreat, Set to Open in NY; Invites Individuals to Invest in the Campground Through Mainvest
New outdoor glamping retreat featuring renovated vintage trailers where you can step back in time and enjoy nature in retro bliss.
Hillsdale, NY, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boheme Retreats is developing a vintage camper retreat on a 15 acre property located just 2 hours of NYC and 20 min. to the Berkshires. Boheme Retreats will be the first black owned campground in NY and will be the home of 14 renovated campers from the 60’s and 70’s. Boheme Retreats today announces it has launched a funding campaign on Mainvest, starting Nov. 2, 2021. Mainvest is an investment platform that allows members of their community to invest in local businesses and see potential returns tied to the business revenue once they open. The campground is hoping to open their doors in summer 2022. Boheme Retreats is creating a unique overnight experience where the colorful vintage campers are spread around a large pond, with a picturesque view of scenic rolling hills.
The owners of Boheme Retreats fell in love with the experience of restoring and camping in vintage trailers. This nostalgic camping experience is something they became passionate about and wanted to share by opening a vintage camper retreat. “We are excited to develop this retreat as a space where people can relax, slow down and immerse themselves in nature. We hope that our campground can fuel more diversity around the campfire. As avid black campers we believe that together we can create outdoor spaces that are inclusive and make room for everyone,” says owner Keva Niver.
Boheme Retreats will be located in Hillsdale, NY.
For more information on Boheme Retreats or to Invest, visit the website www.bohemeretreats.com. Find Boheme Retreats on Instagram: @boheme_retreats
