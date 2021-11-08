Activate Brain & Body Chooses Cincinnati for First Brain Health Center. Focus on Upstream Preventive Healthcare Can Provide Important Quality of Life Benefits.

(Cincinnati) Activate Brain & Body Holdings, Inc. is opening the first-of-its-kind brain health center designed to help members maintain healthy, active lifestyles by taking charge of the way they age – cognitively and physically. Years of research and trial programs have informed the development of this innovative brain health center, scheduled to open in January 2022 in Cincinnati.