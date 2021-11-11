Veed Network Launches First Social Commerce Platform for Cannabis – Creating New Avenues for Cannabis Marketers to Promote Their Products
A San Francisco based startup, Veed, Inc. announced its beta release of the first-of-a-kind social commerce platform geared towards cannabis businesses and consumers alike.
San Francisco, CA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Veed, Inc., announced today the launch of its Veed Network, the first-of-a-kind social commerce platform geared towards cannabis, creating new opportunities for cannabis marketers, ecommerce leaders and social media teams to reach and engage their customers, promote and sell their products on Veed Network to drive incremental revenue. Veed Network’s innovative integration of a social platform and a marketplace allows consumers to have a social shopping experience, connecting directly with brands and giving them the ability to purchase their favorite products directly on Veed Network.
“Cannabis industry is booming, and as the industry expands, brands are competing for market share and attention from their customers, and right now, cannabis businesses can’t market their product or services like businesses in other industries can. Google or Facebook have clear policies against cannabis marketing,” explains Barry Perkins, CEO of Veed. According to Barry, Veed Network was created out of the need to have a safe place and community for cannabis businesses and consumers alike to discuss, share and learn about cannabis topics and products. “We know that in today’s environment, consumers are turning to social media to discover and research new products, and read reviews before making a decision on what to purchase, so adding the marketplace to the Veed Network platform was the natural step for us to take,” Barry continued.
Veed Network is essentially a social platform, where users can connect and share their user generated content, and a marketplace combined. Veed’s shopping engine can integrate with WooCommerce, Shopify and soon with Jane Technologies and other cannabis ecommerce platforms, and thus allowing brands with ecommerce platforms and retailers to extend their digital storefronts. Combining social and marketplace allows brands, retailers, and businesses to directly engage with their customers, market and sell their products. While Veed Network is still in its beta mode, it has the marketplace for CBD products, and it already has all the social elements that allows users to create and share their content. What is unique about Veed Network is that it allows users to share their content across other social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, or chat systems like WhatsApp, Telegram and others, directly from Veed Network itself. This way, users save time and they do not have to duplicate efforts when they want to share their content with friends, family or followers on social platforms and message / chat systems. They can read or write reviews about their favorite CBD products and purchase directly without leaving the platform.
“Even though Veed Network is in its beta mode, we believe that by launching the product today, cannabis businesses and consumers alike can now have a place, a community, to share, discuss, communicate, promote anything cannabis without fear of having their social accounts closed,” according to Barry. Veed Network plans to add a marketplace for THC products in the near future as it grows its partnerships with cannabis retail and delivery partners. Brands are already getting onboard, to date Veed has signed on CBD brands like Hempvada, Bailey’s CBD, CBD Emporium, and a few THC brands such as Cosmic and Medicine Box.
Veed Network is led by Barry N. Perkins who spent over 28 years at Oracle leading its sales and helping the company to grow from a $25M startup to a $40B enterprise. Barry is supported by a team of seasoned leaders in technology, digital marketing, business strategy, and cannabis. Their combined experience makes the perfect combination to build a social commerce platform that plans to capture both the global cannabis market which is projected at $103.9B by 2024 and the $604.5 billion expected market value of the global social commerce market by 2026.
Currently, Veed Network is focused on raising its initial seed capital to help expand the THC marketplace as well as partnerships and to grow its community.
For more information about Veed Network, visit Veed.network
Media Contact: Nancy Riveong
nancy@veed.ventures
(415) 260-2822
