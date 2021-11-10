Resilient Community of New Brunswick Immerses in Hispanic Culture at Ay Caramba Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market
Servant Leaders and Residents Celebrate the Day of Saint Jude Thaddaeus, October 2021 at Ay Caramba. “New Brunswick is so grateful to Mr. Morales and his family for their dedication and commitment to our community. By celebrating cultural and religious traditions with generosity, they continue to demonstrate the true meaning of social responsibility. Congratulations to Mr. Morales for a great event and heartfelt thanks for his service to our community,” said Mayor Cahill.
New Brunswick, NJ, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ay Caramba Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market hosted the 2nd annual Saint Jude Thaddaeus Day for the community of New Brunswick and nearby towns, with special guest James M. Cahill, Mayor of New Brunswick.
“We created this event to honor the residents of New Brunswick and their servant leaders for their resilience surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and bouncing back strong and with unity,” said Jose Leonel Morales, restaurant owner and event chair. “Our family has experienced scarcity in the past, we are now able to help by hosting this event, giving free food and entertainment – it’s our way of paying it forward,” said Alma Rosa Menez, co-owner of the restaurant and wife of Leonel Morales.
“New Brunswick is so grateful to Mr. Morales and his family for their dedication and commitment to our community. By celebrating cultural and religious traditions with generosity, they continue to demonstrate the true meaning of social responsibility. Congratulations to Mr. Morales for a great event and heartfelt thanks for his service to our community,” said Mayor Cahill.
Many servant leaders attended the event and demonstrated their love and devotion to the community. They were given a certificate of appreciation by Mr. Morales; James M. Cahill, Mayor of New Brunswick; George W. Barrood, P.A. Property Owner; Padre Ramón Nacarino, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church; Councilwoman Rebecca Escobar, City of New Brunswick Council, and Victor Ortiz, Fire Department Inspector of New Brunswick.
During the event the restaurant shared free hot seafood with over 300 hundred residents and provided entertainment hosting three different bands that played traditional Mexican music. The performers were Grupo Mar Azul, Jordy García y Su Nueva Generacion, and Victor Nicolas.
“Bringing back in-person cultural events in 2021 plays an important role in the development of the community; Mr. Morales and his team of Ay Caramba understand their purpose and are vital contributors to unity in New Brunswick,” said Willie Montano, Marketing Advisor to Ay Caramba and President of Sunway Marketing LLC.
Other generous sponsors included resident Irene Lopez donating delicious food, Las Marias Restaurant of New Brunswick, Tacos Los Güeros Food Truck of New Brunswick, Las Fajitas Restaurant of North Brunswick, and Las Crazy Piñas Restaurant of North Brunswick.
More information:
www.aycarambafishmarket.com
www.facebook.com/AyCarambaNewBrunswick
About Ay Caramba: Latin fusion seafood restaurant and fish market located at 511 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Only 10 to 15 minutes detour from 95 Interstate, US Route 1, and NJ Route 18. They offer free parking and two different areas of outdoor seating. The fish market is dedicated to business and consumers. They use ice and cooling methods to keep fish very fresh. Their website offers online ordering for pick-up and delivery.
The restaurant operates a non-profit program to give non-perishable and unspoiled perishable food to the local community. This program operates twice per month in their parking lot. Residents in need, line up in the morning, sometimes over 1,000 individuals, and Jose, his family, employees and community volunteers give each person a free bag with various products.
Ay Caramba Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market
511 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901, (732) 317-4830
“We created this event to honor the residents of New Brunswick and their servant leaders for their resilience surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and bouncing back strong and with unity,” said Jose Leonel Morales, restaurant owner and event chair. “Our family has experienced scarcity in the past, we are now able to help by hosting this event, giving free food and entertainment – it’s our way of paying it forward,” said Alma Rosa Menez, co-owner of the restaurant and wife of Leonel Morales.
“New Brunswick is so grateful to Mr. Morales and his family for their dedication and commitment to our community. By celebrating cultural and religious traditions with generosity, they continue to demonstrate the true meaning of social responsibility. Congratulations to Mr. Morales for a great event and heartfelt thanks for his service to our community,” said Mayor Cahill.
Many servant leaders attended the event and demonstrated their love and devotion to the community. They were given a certificate of appreciation by Mr. Morales; James M. Cahill, Mayor of New Brunswick; George W. Barrood, P.A. Property Owner; Padre Ramón Nacarino, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church; Councilwoman Rebecca Escobar, City of New Brunswick Council, and Victor Ortiz, Fire Department Inspector of New Brunswick.
During the event the restaurant shared free hot seafood with over 300 hundred residents and provided entertainment hosting three different bands that played traditional Mexican music. The performers were Grupo Mar Azul, Jordy García y Su Nueva Generacion, and Victor Nicolas.
“Bringing back in-person cultural events in 2021 plays an important role in the development of the community; Mr. Morales and his team of Ay Caramba understand their purpose and are vital contributors to unity in New Brunswick,” said Willie Montano, Marketing Advisor to Ay Caramba and President of Sunway Marketing LLC.
Other generous sponsors included resident Irene Lopez donating delicious food, Las Marias Restaurant of New Brunswick, Tacos Los Güeros Food Truck of New Brunswick, Las Fajitas Restaurant of North Brunswick, and Las Crazy Piñas Restaurant of North Brunswick.
More information:
www.aycarambafishmarket.com
www.facebook.com/AyCarambaNewBrunswick
About Ay Caramba: Latin fusion seafood restaurant and fish market located at 511 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Only 10 to 15 minutes detour from 95 Interstate, US Route 1, and NJ Route 18. They offer free parking and two different areas of outdoor seating. The fish market is dedicated to business and consumers. They use ice and cooling methods to keep fish very fresh. Their website offers online ordering for pick-up and delivery.
The restaurant operates a non-profit program to give non-perishable and unspoiled perishable food to the local community. This program operates twice per month in their parking lot. Residents in need, line up in the morning, sometimes over 1,000 individuals, and Jose, his family, employees and community volunteers give each person a free bag with various products.
Ay Caramba Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market
511 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901, (732) 317-4830
Contact
Ay Caramba Seafood Restaurant and Fish MarketContact
Jose Leonel Morales
(732) 317-4830
aycarambafishmarket.com
Jose Leonel Morales
(732) 317-4830
aycarambafishmarket.com
Categories