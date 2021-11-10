Resilient Community of New Brunswick Immerses in Hispanic Culture at Ay Caramba Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market

Servant Leaders and Residents Celebrate the Day of Saint Jude Thaddaeus, October 2021 at Ay Caramba. “New Brunswick is so grateful to Mr. Morales and his family for their dedication and commitment to our community. By celebrating cultural and religious traditions with generosity, they continue to demonstrate the true meaning of social responsibility. Congratulations to Mr. Morales for a great event and heartfelt thanks for his service to our community,” said Mayor Cahill.