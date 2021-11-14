Spread Kindness This Season with Free, Personalized Postcards from DORD Magazine Founder and Childress Ink Client Diana Vilic and LemonAidSpace Founder, Bailey Cargill
A timely and much-needed partnership and offering from LemonAidSpace and DORD Magazine, Free Personalized Postcards You Can Send to Help Spread Kindness. With DORD magazine Founder and Childress Ink client Diana Vilic, and Designer Bailey Cargill.
Grand Rapids, MI, November 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Handwritten mail just makes things so much better. This year, you can send cards to your friends, a random stranger, or request one yourself, entirely for free. Yes, free.
DORD Magazine, LemonAdeSpace and Childress Ink are partnering to spread a bit of kindness this holiday season.
70% of Americans report feeling some degree of loneliness during the holidays and 24% of Americans with a diagnosed mental illness feel worse around the holidays. “That’s not a thing I like,” says DORD Magazine Founder Diana Vilic. “I was talking with Designer Bailey Cargill and we said 'Let’s do something'.”
With a mission to help remove taboos around mental health, DORD Magazine is a literary magazine featuring experts in different professions offering insights and advice and a place to learn. Community give back is something strongly supported by designer Bailey Cargill, founder of LemonAde Space, and Childress Ink founder Kim Childress strongly support. “Partnerships with give-back goals such as this I believe to be important, and I hope to see more,” says Childress. “And also remind me there is good in the world.”
In teaming up to spread extra kindness this holiday season, all that is needed is for participants to fill out the information in the LemonAidSpace form, and postcards will be sent to whoever you choose (in US and Canada), free of cost (and all information is completely private).
Deadline to submit is December 10, 2021.
For more information, contact dordmag@gmail.com.
Contact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories