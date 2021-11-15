Julian Safir, MD Joins NY Breast Imaging
New York Breast Imaging is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified radiologist Julian Safir, MD.
Lake Success, NY, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Breast Imaging is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified radiologist Julian Safir, MD. He will be practicing at 1 Delaware Drive, New Hyde Park, NY 11042.
Dr. Safir is a widely recognized pioneer in breast MRI and MRI-guided biopsy with more than 27 years of experience in radiology and breast imaging. He has long-standing relationships with patients, breast surgeons, and other medical professionals and is excited to bring his expertise in breast MRI to NY Breast Imaging.
Dr. Safir received his Doctor of Medicine from the University Of Maryland. He completed his diagnostic radiology residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and his fellowship in MRI at New York University Medical Center. He serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
“I was inspired to enter the specialty of radiology while in college at Duke University where I majored in biomedical engineering,” said Dr. Safir. “My undergraduate studies included the study of building MRI, CT, and ultrasound equipment.”
Dr. Safir has written numerous research publications and given presentations focused on breast MRI for cancer detection. Dr. Safir has been performing and interpreting Breast MRIs since 1993 and has compiled one of the largest bodies of case experience in the country. He has also been at the forefront of MRI-guided biopsy of the breasts., He is widely considered a leader in this specialty because of his unparalleled experience and expertise.
To make an appointment, call (516) 407-6315.
About New York Breast Imaging
NY Breast Imaging is committed to providing patients with the most comprehensive breast care possible using the latest medical advancements. Our imaging center is staffed by board-certified radiologists with decades of experience who are committed to ensuring your breast health.
