Future Horizons Presents "I Have An Autism Boost!"
"This book can be used to educate a child, and their peers, about the many positive aspects of autism." - Dr. Temple Grandin
Arlington, TX, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There are many books that describe how kids with autism are different and explain the challenges they face. Here’s one special picture book that focuses on what is awesome about autism. This book celebrates all that is special about each individual and explains the benefits of each extra potential autism boost. Other resources will talk about the challenges that come with ASD; here is a book for kids that celebrates the honesty, creativity, integrity and brilliant logic that the autism boost brings.
About Future Horizons:
Future Horizons was founded in 1996 with the mission of sharing information about autism and Asperger’s syndrome through books and conferences. In 2010 we added a subsidiary, Sensory World, focused solely on sensory issues experienced by those with autism or Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). Our purpose is spreading knowledge that betters the lives of those who live and work with these conditions. Devoted to supporting and fostering these works, Future Horizons is proud to have become the world leader in publications and conferences on both autism spectrum disorders and sensory issues.
Future Horizons was created to meet the needs of teachers, therapists, and family members who face the challenge of autism. Our books, videos, and conferences have the most current information possible to aid in that challenge. It is our strong belief that every child and adult with autism can improve and contribute to the lives of those who love them and, just as importantly, contribute to society.
About Future Horizons:
Future Horizons was founded in 1996 with the mission of sharing information about autism and Asperger’s syndrome through books and conferences. In 2010 we added a subsidiary, Sensory World, focused solely on sensory issues experienced by those with autism or Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). Our purpose is spreading knowledge that betters the lives of those who live and work with these conditions. Devoted to supporting and fostering these works, Future Horizons is proud to have become the world leader in publications and conferences on both autism spectrum disorders and sensory issues.
Future Horizons was created to meet the needs of teachers, therapists, and family members who face the challenge of autism. Our books, videos, and conferences have the most current information possible to aid in that challenge. It is our strong belief that every child and adult with autism can improve and contribute to the lives of those who love them and, just as importantly, contribute to society.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories