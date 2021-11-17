NYC's Alt-Medicine Event Series is Back Live with “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Generation of Food & Beverage”

Bootleg Avocado has announced their comeback event in their series focused on the intersection of food, beverage, cannabis, and psychedelics. This time around, “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Gen of F&B,” will feature a panel of industry professionals pioneering wellness solutions discussing their approach to “innovation,” recent pivots, new product releases, and expected 2022 trends. The event will take place in Chelsea, NYC on December 2, 2021.