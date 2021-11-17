NYC's Alt-Medicine Event Series is Back Live with “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Generation of Food & Beverage”
Bootleg Avocado has announced their comeback event in their series focused on the intersection of food, beverage, cannabis, and psychedelics. This time around, “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Gen of F&B,” will feature a panel of industry professionals pioneering wellness solutions discussing their approach to “innovation,” recent pivots, new product releases, and expected 2022 trends. The event will take place in Chelsea, NYC on December 2, 2021.
New York, NY, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bootleg Avocado, pioneers in facilitating partnerships and events focused on the innovation of plant-based brands in food & beverage, cannabis & psychedelics, has announced their live comeback event, “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Generation of Food & Beverage.” The experience will take place in Chelsea, NYC on December 2, 2021.
The program will be moderated by Bootleg Avocado founder, Mario A. Rodriguez, and will feature industry leaders: Tiffany Yarde, CEO x Sales, SHOKi Bev Corp; Boronia Fallshaw, Founder, Mello Daily; Chef Leighton Murdock, Founder & CEO, Aroma Culinary. The discussion will cover topics on their approach to “innovation,” recent pivots, new product releases, and expected 2022 trends, along with broader concepts like creating goods for mental and physical wellness, educating on responsible consumption, and preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Before and after the panel discussion, attendees are encouraged to network with community and industry leaders while enjoying tastings from local CBD-infused food brands like Muz Muz Shop & Cafe, Medley Supper Club, and drinks from Maivino, which will be pouring an assortment of their vegan wines.
“Business owners have learned many things during the pandemic, from adjusting their business models to shifting their supply chains,” says Rodriguez. “We wanted to celebrate those accomplishments and share the knowledge of these determined founders who are helping to push these industries forward.”
Bootleg Avocado plans to continue the momentum in 2022, focusing on multiple topics including clean label products, the shifting paradigm of beverages, the new chef’s landscape, findings on psychedelics, and a re-focus on women’s health.
“Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Generation of Food & Beverage” will take place, Thursday, December 2, 2021. Doors will open at 6:30 PM and programming will begin at 7:00 PM.
More information about the event can be found at bootlegavocado.com.
About Bootleg Avocado LLC: Bootleg Avocado is an operations strategy and consulting practice that believes in a culinary-first approach to creating socially responsible and sustainable plant-based concepts. The company is headquartered in the Tri-state area.
The program will be moderated by Bootleg Avocado founder, Mario A. Rodriguez, and will feature industry leaders: Tiffany Yarde, CEO x Sales, SHOKi Bev Corp; Boronia Fallshaw, Founder, Mello Daily; Chef Leighton Murdock, Founder & CEO, Aroma Culinary. The discussion will cover topics on their approach to “innovation,” recent pivots, new product releases, and expected 2022 trends, along with broader concepts like creating goods for mental and physical wellness, educating on responsible consumption, and preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Before and after the panel discussion, attendees are encouraged to network with community and industry leaders while enjoying tastings from local CBD-infused food brands like Muz Muz Shop & Cafe, Medley Supper Club, and drinks from Maivino, which will be pouring an assortment of their vegan wines.
“Business owners have learned many things during the pandemic, from adjusting their business models to shifting their supply chains,” says Rodriguez. “We wanted to celebrate those accomplishments and share the knowledge of these determined founders who are helping to push these industries forward.”
Bootleg Avocado plans to continue the momentum in 2022, focusing on multiple topics including clean label products, the shifting paradigm of beverages, the new chef’s landscape, findings on psychedelics, and a re-focus on women’s health.
“Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Generation of Food & Beverage” will take place, Thursday, December 2, 2021. Doors will open at 6:30 PM and programming will begin at 7:00 PM.
More information about the event can be found at bootlegavocado.com.
About Bootleg Avocado LLC: Bootleg Avocado is an operations strategy and consulting practice that believes in a culinary-first approach to creating socially responsible and sustainable plant-based concepts. The company is headquartered in the Tri-state area.
Contact
Bootleg Avocado LLCContact
Mario Rodriguez
917-301-3129
bootlegavocado.com
Mario Rodriguez
917-301-3129
bootlegavocado.com
Categories