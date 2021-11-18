MobilDrTech Named US Distribution Partner for Auscultation Innovator eMurmur

MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its selection by eMurmur as a US Distributor for their latest commercially available digital stethoscope platform, eMurmur. The product is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems and third-party payers. Marketed versions include Basic, Pro, Telehealth and Enterprise levels and pricing schedules.