COMPASS Marketing Selected as Agency of Record for ResClubs
COMPASS Marketing will be producing marketing and advertising campaigns for Residence Clubs International. (ResClubs)
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Craig Shawn Williamson, ResClubs founder and CEO today announced that COMPASS Marketing will be producing marketing and advertising campaigns for Residence Clubs International (ResClubs®). ResClubs is a membership-based vacation real estate investment company that provides investors with a fixed annual return along with the option of vacationing in ResClubs vacation homes and hotels around the world. Williamson notes, "COMPASS works with most all of the major brands in our space, including their foundational work for Exclusive Resorts, which changed the game in the luxury vacation club membership space."
"After a successful launch in 2019, our move into international markets, multiple strong partnerships, and achieving an excellent capital position, we are prepared to level up for 2022. Look for aggressive expansion, more partnerships and applying our model to other markets. The ResClubs model has tremendous potential to expand beyond vacation homes and resort development into Cruise cabins, Yachts, private air travel, and other areas. Our members deserve profitable investments, and epic travel experiences wherever our model can be applied," adds Williamson.
To introduce and market the innovative ResClubs Concept to investors, COMPASS plans a multimedia campaign including website development, digital and print advertising, collateral and social media. “We are introducing a new vacation investment model,” Paul Schweibinz of Compass explains. “ResClubs is a disruptive real estate paradigm for club members and developers. It’s literally the only model that pays owners a guaranteed return on their investment. So, we’re not just building a brand: We’re launching a whole new category of investment in vacation real estate. As experts in real estate and hospitality marketing, it’s a challenge we’re excited by and well-equipped to meet.”
About COMPASS
Compass Marketing is a full-service marketing and communications Lafayette, CA agency with extensive experience in creating and executing effective, innovative campaigns. The agency serves leading resort developers, hospitality brands and private clubs worldwide, including work for Exclusive Resorts, Timbers Resorts, roster of clients, both local and national, with a particular focus in healthcare and luxury vacation real estate. www.compassad.com
Craig Shawn Williamson
561-286-2755
www.resclubs.com
