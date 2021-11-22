Preeminent Futurist Claire A. Nelson, Phd., Moderates at HBCU Research and Innovation Week Forum

Clarie A. Nelson, Ph.D., preeminent futurist and author of SMART Futures for a Flourishing World: A Paradigm Shift for Achieving Global Sustainability, engaged audiences about the future of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) during HBCU Research and Innovation earlier this week. The five-day virtual event took place from November 15 to 19. Sponsored by notable technology companies such as Google, Deloitte and Zoom along with the White House Initiative on HBCUs.