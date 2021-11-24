Azure Virtual Machines Based on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7V13 Processors Delivered Greater Performance on MySQL and Spark Machine Learning Workloads at a Lower Cost

Despite having lower Pay-as-You-Go pricing, Azure Standard_ HB120-64rs_v3 virtual machines based on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7V13 processors outperformed Azure Standard_E64ds_v4 virtual machines based on Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors in benchmark testing.