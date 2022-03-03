Principled Technologies Study Compares Two Virtualization Solutions: VMware vSphere 7 Update 2 and OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift 4.9
The VMware solution supported more than twice the number of active VMs as the Red Hat solution did and it required less downtime and less hands-on admin time during routine activities.
Durham, NC, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Many companies employ virtualization to run their critical business applications because of the advantages it offers in terms of increasing efficiency and flexibility while minimizing downtime.
To help businesses seeking the optimal virtualization platform for their needs, Principled Technologies conducted a study comparing VMware vSphere 7 Update 2 and OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift 4.9. The report states, “In our tests, a VMware vSphere 7U2 environment supported twice as many active SQL Server VMs as a Red Hat OpenShift 4.9 environment did. The VMware solution also eliminated the need for downtime in several situations, required less hands-on time on the part of administrators, and offered functionality the OpenShift environment lacked.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/Nc0jS6Q.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com/
