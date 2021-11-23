“Can NFTs Empower Communities”: MiamiCoin Invites All to Speaker Panel Series During Miami Art Week

CityCoins announced today that the MiamiCoin Speaker Panel Series will take part during Miami Art Week on December 3rd, 2021, at Bitbasel’s NFT Hotel, an immersive experience taking over the Sagamore South Beach, known as Miami’s original Art Hotel, it has been a lavish oceanfront destination since the days of Art Deco.