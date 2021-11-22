Gay, Disabled Texas Man Files Federal Employment Discrimination Lawsuit Against Mortgage Giant LoanDepot & Its Founder/CEO Anthony Hsieh

LoanDepot, Inc. and its Founder/CEO Anthony Hsieh have been sued in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas by Trevor Dickens, a gay, disabled man, allegedly a former LoanDepot employee who was subjected to discrimination based on his disabilities and sexual orientation while employed at LoanDepot's Plano, Texas office.