Pelvic Floor HIFEM (Emsella) Improves the Intensity and Duration of Male Orgasm

Dr. Judson Brandeis studied the Emsella, a device that has been FDA-approved for the treatment of urinary incontinence by stimulating the pelvic floor muscles, in mid-life men with weak or delayed ejaculation. He discovered that four weekly thirty-minute treatments with the Emsella protocol 2 was enough to improve the self-reported intensity and duration of ejaculation.