Pelvic Floor HIFEM (Emsella) Improves the Intensity and Duration of Male Orgasm
Dr. Judson Brandeis studied the Emsella, a device that has been FDA-approved for the treatment of urinary incontinence by stimulating the pelvic floor muscles, in mid-life men with weak or delayed ejaculation. He discovered that four weekly thirty-minute treatments with the Emsella protocol 2 was enough to improve the self-reported intensity and duration of ejaculation.
San Ramon, CA, November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On October 23rd at the Sexual Medicine Society meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, Urologist Judson Brandeis, MD, presented his research using high-intensity focused electromagnetic wave (HIFEM) technology to improve the intensity and duration of sexual climax in men.
Weak or delayed ejaculation is an issue that affects men as they age or after prostate surgery. Kegel exercises are typically recommended by doctors for this problem. Urologist and sexual medicine expert, Judson Brandeis, studied the use of the HIFEM technology, specifically the Emsella device from BTL, to improve the intensity and duration of orgasm. Emsella uses intense electromagnetic field energy to cause supraphysiologic muscle contractions of the pelvic floor and ischiocavernosus and bulbocavernosus muscles.
The Emsella device is FDA cleared for the treatment of urinary incontinence in men and women and has been shown in multiple studies to improve sexual function in women. Protocol 2 has a 10 cm. depth of energy penetration and is intended for use in men.
Dr. Brandeis studied the device in mid-life men with weak or delayed ejaculation. He discovered that four weekly thirty-minute treatments with the Emsella protocol 2 was enough to improve the self-reported intensity and duration of ejaculation. Studies are ongoing to determine the ideal number of treatments for boosting climax, as well as the possible effects on improving penile blood flow and bladder function.
Dr. Brandeis practices urology, sexual medicine and male rejuvenation at BrandeisMD in San Ramon, California (www.brandeismd.com). He recently wrote the most comprehensive and medically accurate men’s health book to date titled The 21st Century Man, www.thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com. For more information about the Emsella chair, visit www.emsella.com.
